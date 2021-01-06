 Skip to main content
"Nature's Beauty" exhibit on display in Apple Gallery in Danbury
"Nature's Beauty" exhibit on display in Apple Gallery in Danbury

Ilse Watkins

"Nature's Beauty" by Ilse Watkins is one of the photographs on display as part of an exhibit called "Nature's Beauty."

JANUARY EXHIBIT: The Stokes County Arts Council is presenting "Nature's Beauty," an exhibit featuring artist Ilse Watkins now through Jan. 31 in the Apple Gallery in Danbury. Watkins lives in Clemmons and enjoys nature and all critters around her. She never leaves the house without a camera. A virtual opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 on the Stokes Arts Facebook page. People may visit the exhibit other times at the Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St. in Danbury. The Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information call the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.

Fran Daniel

