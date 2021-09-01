New exhibit at Forsyth County Central Library features old records and album covers

VINYL SHOW: The Forsyth County Public Library system will present the “Let the Record Show” exhibit, featuring old records and album covers, through Sept. 30 on the second floor gallery at the library at 660 W. Fifth St., in Winston-Salem. This exhibit reuses vinyl records and album covers and was organized by DENT, a nonprofit and Creative Reuse Center and Art Laboratory in Winston-Salem. Artists created 28 paintings, videos, sculptures, clothing and lamps for the exhibit. Submissions for the exhibit came from local and regional artists, as well as an artist from Sweden. One piece, “Open the Door,” was created by Don and Ton Sawyer of Winston-Salem, to pay tribute to John Henry Easter, Don Sawyer’s father-in-law, who loved music. The Sawyers used an old door that belonged to Easter to display records. “She Wore Her Scars Like Wings” by Mooresville artist Shelley Sloan Ellis, features vinyl records on a mannequin.