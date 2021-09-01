 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New exhibit at Forsyth County Central Library features old records and album covers
0 Comments

New exhibit at Forsyth County Central Library features old records and album covers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jaianna McCants

Jaianna McCants' entry for "Let the Record Show" is called "I Used to Love H.E.R." She is based in Charlotte.

 Forsyth County Public Library

VINYL SHOW: The Forsyth County Public Library system will present the “Let the Record Show” exhibit, featuring old records and album covers, through Sept. 30 on the second floor gallery at the library at 660 W. Fifth St., in Winston-Salem. This exhibit reuses vinyl records and album covers and was organized by DENT, a nonprofit and Creative Reuse Center and Art Laboratory in Winston-Salem. Artists created 28 paintings, videos, sculptures, clothing and lamps for the exhibit. Submissions for the exhibit came from local and regional artists, as well as an artist from Sweden. One piece, “Open the Door,” was created by Don and Ton Sawyer of Winston-Salem, to pay tribute to John Henry Easter, Don Sawyer’s father-in-law, who loved music. The Sawyers used an old door that belonged to Easter to display records. “She Wore Her Scars Like Wings” by Mooresville artist Shelley Sloan Ellis, features vinyl records on a mannequin.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rose McGowan slams Oprah Winfrey as a ‘lizard’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News