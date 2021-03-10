New president and CEO of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County focused on “Relief, Recovery, Reopening” in 2021

“It’s been great,” she said. “Everyone has been very welcoming. It’s been very refreshing to be able to meet with people — socially distanced, of course — in person. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to do that.”

Law said this is a great time for the Arts Council.

“It’s a great time to remember how we all started,” Law said. “First of all, I’m so impressed by how culturally rich the entire community is, and it has a long history of being that way.”

She mentioned how the arts council is the first and oldest arts council in the country.

“I want to celebrate those roots that have grown, the history we have here, to keep that as part of our narrative,” Law said. “But how can we use that narrative, that history to take us to the next stage of who we are?”

She said there are more nonprofits across the country now than in the past that are competing for dollars.

“We have to shift how we tell the story,” Law said. “We have to shift how we fundraise. It can’t be that time of year again. We have to do year-round fundraising, and we’ve started that transition this year.”