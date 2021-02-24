New streaming media platform based in Winston-Salem aims to throw a lifeline to artists and arts organizations

He is a member of the board of directors for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council and the RiverRun International Film Festival.

A lifeline

Before starting Artarie, Cheek did a lot of research looking for platforms that could be used to house arts content.

“I couldn't find anything that was easy to use and also promoted art and culture content,” he said. “I had a couple of conversations with some key folks here in town, and I determined that it made sense to just try and build something.”

He said his research showed that many people who have sheltered in place at home are looking at more cultural streaming activities than they were before the pandemic, but access is limited or non-existent.

“Groups are creating and recording a limited number of performances which might be found in various websites online,” he said. “Artarie aims to create a home for a diverse collection of arts content, all in one place.”

The information he found through his research also indicates that many people will be slow to respond to crowded theaters and events from a cultural perspective when things return to normal after the pandemic.