New Theatre Alliance space opens with three very different musicals

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will bring its newly-renovated Sixth Street theater space to life with three very different musicals.
The mood ranges from high humor (“Something Rotten!”) to happy-and-sad biography (“Evita”) and on into campy spookiness (“The Rocky Horror Show.”) Audiences will experience the city’s newest theater space. It’s a cleverly adjusted former taxicab company headquarters, featuring a curved seating area with 166 fixed seats and an area for handicapped patrons or overflow seating.
‘Something Rotten!’
In 1595 London, the theater world is all agog about the Bard of Stratford, a playwright and actor named William Shakespeare.
But others are trying to make a shilling at the theater game. When brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom hear a prophecy about theater’s future, they set out to try something new.
That’s the premise of “Something Rotten!,” a 2015 Broadway hit from Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics) and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell.
Theatre Alliance’s production features Richard Dean Cameron and Jake Messina as the pioneering brothers, along with Dave Wils (Shakespeare), Gray Smith, Heather Levinson, Patrick Daley, Jessie Stewart, Robert Evans, Mark Walek and Jon Todd.
An additional cast of 18 actors rounds out this lively comedic musical.
Why pick “Something Rotten!” to open a newly-minted theater space?
“First, it’s new to our area. The actors want to do new shows. The audiences want to see new shows,” Jamie Lawson, artistic director, said.
“It has a ton of theater references in it; it parodies the Shakespearean theater time period. It’s a big, costume-heavy show, and there is so much dancing. And I wanted fun!”
Cameron spoke about portraying Nick Bottom.
“Nick’s the headstrong older brother with grand ideas and a knack for following his own path regardless of advice from anyone else,” he said. “He gets into some shenanigans trying to outwit and outwrite the greatest writer in the world.
“It’s a song- and dance-heavy show with lots of emotional moments, gut-busting comedy and possibly a lesson or two learned (or not),” Cameron added. Musically, “I think the big showstopper numbers like ‘A Musical’ and ‘Something Rotten’ are just so much fun to participate in with the whole ensemble,” he said.
Dave Wils, meanwhile, is enjoying the Will role.
“I love being able to play a fictionalized version of a real character,” he said, “because you can play him in a way that no one would really expect. The ‘Something Rotten’ version of Shakespeare is pompous and irreverent. It’s been fun exploring what motivations, such as a deep-seeded insecurity, might cause The Bard to behave in that manner.”
Helping open the new space just adds to Wils’ experience.
“I was fortunate enough to be involved with the first full show that was produced at the Northwest Blvd. space (‘Reefer Madness’), so getting a chance to do the same here on Sixth Street is special. This company has meant a lot to me, from lifelong friends to meeting my wife, so continuing my involvement as Theatre Alliance continues to grow is really meaningful.”
‘Evita’
In September, Theatre Alliance will stage the 1978 Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical, “Evita,” portraying the life of Argentina’s Eva Peron.
The production stars Amber Engel, Gray Smith, Jeffrey Maggs, Sidney Ginn and Stephen Robinson, supported by an ensemble of 20 performers who help tell the rags-to-riches tale.
The show also features Jeffry Driver’s set design. Already constructed for a cancelled 2020 production, the set pieces were carefully stored until the play was re-scheduled.
‘The Rocky Horror Show’
The stage version of the popular movie is familiar territory for Theatre Alliance. This Halloween season marks the company’s fifth production of innocent Brad and Janet’s journey of discovery in a mysterious castle.
The cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” includes a number of veterans of past Theatre Alliance productions, such as John C. Wilson (Brad), Heather Levinson (Janet) and Gray Smith (Frank-N-Furter). An additional 17 actors fill out the fast-moving production.