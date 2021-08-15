New Theatre Alliance space opens with three very different musicals

An additional cast of 18 actors rounds out this lively comedic musical.

Why pick “Something Rotten!” to open a newly-minted theater space?

“First, it’s new to our area. The actors want to do new shows. The audiences want to see new shows,” Jamie Lawson, artistic director, said.

“It has a ton of theater references in it; it parodies the Shakespearean theater time period. It’s a big, costume-heavy show, and there is so much dancing. And I wanted fun!”

Cameron spoke about portraying Nick Bottom.

“Nick’s the headstrong older brother with grand ideas and a knack for following his own path regardless of advice from anyone else,” he said. “He gets into some shenanigans trying to outwit and outwrite the greatest writer in the world.

“It’s a song- and dance-heavy show with lots of emotional moments, gut-busting comedy and possibly a lesson or two learned (or not),” Cameron added. Musically, “I think the big showstopper numbers like ‘A Musical’ and ‘Something Rotten’ are just so much fun to participate in with the whole ensemble,” he said.

Dave Wils, meanwhile, is enjoying the Will role.