Newly commissioned portrait of late leaders of National Black Theatre Festival is part of “Black Theatre Royalty” exhibition

A chorus of "oohs" and "ahhs," along with clapping, could be heard in the Main Gallery of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem at the recent unveiling of a portrait of the late leaders of the National Black Theater Festival — Larry Leon Hamlin and Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin.

The oil-on-canvas painting, recently commissioned by Hattiloo Theatre, based in Memphis, Tenn., is now part of the “Black Theatre Royalty: Portraits from the Hattiloo Theatre Collection.” The exhibition, which is on loan from Hattiloo, will be on view at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts through Aug. 27.

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is hosting “Black Theatre Royalty” in collaboration with the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival, which ran Aug. 1-Aug. 6.

“The unveiling of the newly commissioned portrait of Mr. and Mrs. Hamlin is the perfect way to kick off NBTF 2022,” said Jackie Alexander, executive producer of the NBTF and artistic director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, which produces the biennial festival. “N.C. Black Rep is truly grateful to Hattiloo Theatre for bringing their beautiful Black Theatre Royalty exhibition to Holy Ground.”

“Black Theatre Royalty” celebrates actors, writers, directors and producers who have defined the world of Black theater and those charting its course to the future.

The late Larry Leon Hamlin, founded the N.C. Black Repertory Company and the National Black Theatre Festival, and his wife, the late Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, was the executive producer of the NBTF.

“The portrait of Larry Leon Hamlin and Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin makes this collection more complete, as it memorializes their role in establishing a national stage from which the Black voice, song and cry can be heard and shared,” Ekundayo Bandele, founder and chief executive of Hattiloo Theatre, said in the news release.

Chase Law, president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, spoke at the portrait unveiling on Aug. 1 about the exhibition.

“We have a beautiful exhibition that we’re launching right now,” Law said. “We’re excited to share it with you and host this beautiful exhibition here in our Main Gallery space throughout the month of August. It will last beyond the festival, which is really exciting for us and for our community.”

Hattiloo

Bandele founded Hattiloo Theatre theater in 2006 with a small storefront in the Edge District of Memphis. He named the theater after his two daughters, Hatshepsut (Hatti) and Oluremi (Loo) Bandele.

Hattiloo moved to a newly constructed facility, debt free, in 2014 after a $4.3 million capital campaign, which established a $500,000 endowment.

“As the only freestanding Black repertory theatre in five surrounding states, Hattiloo has developed a strong regional audience and is known for offering high-quality, free programming and performances staged throughout the city of Memphis,” the news release states.

In an interview, Bandele said that Hattiloo tries to commission paintings of individuals who are vital to Black theater.

"We didn’t have one of Mr. Hamlin and Mrs. Sprinkle-Hamlin,” he said. “It just seemed fitting that we commission one. I contacted Jackie (Alexander), and we talked about it. We sent him photos of the various pieces. He selected which artist’s style he liked, and that’s how we ended up commissioning Lonnie Robinson.”

The artist

Robinson, who lives in Memphis, has been an artist for about 50 years. He is also a graphic designer and art director. His work as an artist includes portraiture, abstracts and multimedia.

His work has been shown in art galleries across the country. His art has been displayed at cultural landmarks such as the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Kan., the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, and Smith Robertson Museum in Jackson, Miss.

In Robinson’s 4-by-6-foot oil painting of Hamlin and Sprinkle-Hamlin, Hamlin has his arm around his wife. A royal-style chair is behind Hamlin.

“It’s bigger than life,” Robinson said of the piece.

He said he was sent several photo references to choose from and decided on one in which Hamlin has his arm around Sprinkle-Hamlin.

“And they sent me also a photo of a chair with an emblem in the back that they wanted included in the painting,” Robinson said.

He has done life-size paintings before. Other paintings by Robinson in “Black Theatre Royalty” are “August Wilson,” 2014, oil on canvas; “James Baldwin,” 2017, oil on canvas; and “Ekundayo Bandele,” 2021, oil on canvas.

“I don’t make small,” he said laughing.

He worked on the portrait of Hamlin and Sprinkle-Hamlin on and off for three months and completed it about two weeks before the festival.

During the unveiling, Robinson said he was honored to have created the painting.

“I just learned that this was being done in memoriam last night at dinner,” he said. “I did this piece with the absolute thought that I would be meeting the Hamlins today.”

In response to people in the gallery who voiced expressions of empathy, Robinson said, “No. We’re honoring them in spirit, so it made it even more special for me.”