Observation and imagination: Solo exhibitions reflect two different approaches to figurative art

Like many visual artists and non-artists alike, Stratton is evidently enthralled by fire, which he depicts in several paintings, including two whose visual power belies their small size. Flames leap from the pages of an open book in “Burning Words,” and illuminate the standing forms of onlookers in “Roy’s Bonfire (The Smaller Bonfire).”

Idiosyncratic takes on portraiture characterize several of Stratton’s strongest paintings, such as “Praying Head (Psalm 90),” whose blue-tinged subject’s head appears to float above his or her body while emitting an empty word balloon. This is also one of his several paintings rendered on unconventional surfaces, in this case upholstery fabric.

More empty word balloons emerge alongside floating, moonlike orbs from the head of a dreaming figure lying on a grid-patterned sofa in “Hypnopompic Cavalcade.” One of Stratton’s most intriguing images — and one of the most recent — it was painted in 2020, perhaps in response to the COVID-19 “lockdown” that kept many people confined to their homes for most of the year.

Lone, airborne figures who seem to defy gravity are central to “The Ascension of the Air Guitarist” and “Robert as Icarus Ascending,” whose subject grips the handlebars of the Stingray bicycle he appears to ride into the stratosphere.