Old Salem Museum & Gardens and MESDA start new online program and podcast, “THINGS: A Global Conversation”

CURIOUS CONNECTIONS: Old Salem Museum & Gardens and its Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts has started a new online program and podcast. The program explores the curious connections between — and the contemporary relevance of — things in collections around the world. “THINGS: A Global Conversation” will feature curators, makers and other experts from around the world in conversation with people and objects from the Old Salem and MESDA collection on Zoom. Every Wednesday, an object and expert from Old Salem and MESDA will be connected with an expert and object from another collection somewhere else in the world. Tickets to participate are free with a donation at mesda.org/things. Afterwards, an edited version of the conversation will be distributed through social media, YouTube, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.