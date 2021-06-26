Once Winston-Salem artist finds that "wow" pattern, the digital manipulations really begin

I print and mat my pieces using archival, acid free materials, and I frame them using UV protective conservation glass. Theoretically, if you were to put one of my pictures in a dark closet and leave it there for 200 years, when you took it out, it would look exactly like it did when you put it there. And I like to joke that if it doesn’t, I’d be happy to give you a refund, no questions asked.

Seriously, I like to produce art that will long outlive me — offering my unique take on visual and emotional experiences of natural shapes and forms — primarily nudes and nature – in a format that will continue to provide pleasure even to people who are not yet born.

My process is like looking through a kaleidoscope, watching pretty patterns endlessly emerge — and every once-in-a-while seeing one that makes me feel, “Wow.” When I come across a “wow” file, I save it and then continue my digital manipulations to see what else rises from the elements that I am blending to create the image.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?