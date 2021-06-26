Once Winston-Salem artist finds that "wow" pattern, the digital manipulations really begin

Artist Seth Moskowitz, who lives in Winston-Salem, takes a lot of pictures but doesn’t consider himself a photographer.
“The pictures that I do take, I wind up playing with and using in artworks that I produce and are made from multiple pictures that very rarely look like photography,” Moskowitz said.
Through July 31, Artworks Gallery on North Trade Street in the Downtown Winston-Salem Arts District will present Moskowitz’s “NEWds — New Interpretations of the Female Form” exhibit along with Karen Moran Kopf’s “Memories Downtown” exhibit.
In their shows, Moskowitz’s artwork focuses on nudes to create pieces that use many of the same compositional elements in different ways in different pieces. Kopf’s exhibit depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the beauty of organic forms and how the interplay of shapes, and the mosaic of hue, tone and texture, affect the emotions evoked by my interpretations of the human body and the natural world,” Moskowitz said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: All of my artwork is based on photography, but only very rarely do my finished pieces look like photography, or for that matter, resemble the pictures they’re made from. People often mistake them for watercolors, pastels, ink drawings, brush paintings or hand-made prints — and they’re surprised to learn that they are archival-pigment ink-jet prints on matte paper. Instead of brush and canvas, I use camera, computer, printer and a large dose of creative passion to capture and render altered images of things that catch my eye.
I print and mat my pieces using archival, acid free materials, and I frame them using UV protective conservation glass. Theoretically, if you were to put one of my pictures in a dark closet and leave it there for 200 years, when you took it out, it would look exactly like it did when you put it there. And I like to joke that if it doesn’t, I’d be happy to give you a refund, no questions asked.
Seriously, I like to produce art that will long outlive me — offering my unique take on visual and emotional experiences of natural shapes and forms — primarily nudes and nature – in a format that will continue to provide pleasure even to people who are not yet born.
My process is like looking through a kaleidoscope, watching pretty patterns endlessly emerge — and every once-in-a-while seeing one that makes me feel, “Wow.” When I come across a “wow” file, I save it and then continue my digital manipulations to see what else rises from the elements that I am blending to create the image.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: As a young kid and through my 20s, I loved to play with words, writing poetry, music and song lyrics — and I produced a good deal of good work. But over time, I drifted away from it and didn’t produce any written art for many years. In 2004, I took The Artists’ Way course offered at the Sawtooth School to see if it would help me get over my writers’ block so I could start writing songs and poetry again. But through a series of synchronistic occurrences while taking that course, I discovered that I was passionate about pictures, and wanted to use photography as the starting point to create art — not fine-art photography, but rather, photographically based art.
For the first few years, I took pictures and used PhotoShop to modify colors, tones and textures to enhance the feelings I got from looking at whatever the photo’s subject was. And then I started randomly adding other pictures to the mix. “What would it look like if I blend the picture of the horses I took at Tanglewood last month into this picture of limbs and leaves? Or the closeup of the salamander climbing up the adobe wall?” Today, some of my pieces are made using just two or three photos, but some of my pieces were made from as many as 10 or 12 pictures.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: That’s a tough question. There are many artists whose work I love for many different reasons. Among the painters are Picasso, Matisse, Van Gogh, Rothko, O’Keeffe and Arthur Dove, to name just a few. Photographers include Atget, Cartier-Bresson, Steichen, Weston, Irving Penn, Bill Brandt, Jerry Uelsmann, Man Ray, Michael Kenna, Sally Mann, Andre Kertesz, Jan Saudek and Sabastiao Salgado.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: By far, my biggest challenge is producing prints that capture the essence of the art I create. When I’m creating, I see the work on a computer screen, which is luminescent, so it gives a lot of life to colors and shapes. But when I print those pieces on matte paper, it can take me up to two or three hours of manipulating the image so the print I produce has the same quality and intensity of feeling as the picture on the screen — even if the printed picture is different from what was on the screen.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: I spent more than 40 years making my living using words — five years as a journalist at the Washington Post and the Winston-Salem Journal, and then 36 years in public relations and corporate communications at various R.J. Reynolds Tobacco companies. So, I was blessed in 2004, when I started to create visual art, which gave me a break from the written and spoken word, and let me play with pictures in a non-verbal place and space that exists beyond words. When I play with pictures, I lose all sense of time and get lost in a wonderful kaleidoscopic world of endless possibilities.
