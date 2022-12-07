Open Call: Are you creative? DENT is looking for Christmas/holiday trees made from recycled materials

DENT Creative Reuse Center and Art Laboratory recently announced a community-wide open call for people to create Christmas/holiday trees made from recycled materials they have around the house or can scavenge.

But there’s not much time left to sign up. All works have to be completed by Dec. 17.

The finished trees will be part of a large, inside art installation at the Christmas For the City event, sponsored by Love Out Loud, on Dec. 17 at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Started in 2018, DENT is a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem that is described as “part reuse center” and “part art laboratory.”

Basically, it is a thrift store for creatives.

“We’re just a small group of misfits interested in the environment,” said David J. Brown, director and co-founder of DENT. “We all are volunteers at this point, trying to make things happen for the arts.”

Over four decades, Brown has worked with thousands of artists and creatives on hundreds of projects. He was the chief curator at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem from 1999 to 2007.

“I classify myself in social media as a creative instigator, a radical optimist and a pal of the arts,” Brown said.

Project: Trees is DENT’s third open call for community art. The first was the ScareCoronasWS Community Art Neighborhood Project in 2020 during the pandemic.

“We invited anybody and everybody, sort of like this call for Project: Trees, to build scarecrows in their front yard out of whatever they had around the house or the garage or whatever to metaphorically scare the coronavirus away.”

Let The Record Show was the second open call. DENT asked people to make an artwork out of nothing but vinyl LPs or album covers.

“The work was either use the material or it was about records,” Brown said.

For Project: Trees, Brown is creating his tree from an old car tire, table legs, part of a pulled up fig tree, gourds and more.

He said DENT could have as many as 25 to 30 trees display at Christmas for the City, but he won't know until the day of the event.

"I would love to get as many as 50," Brown said.