Photography exhibit on display at Apple Gallery in Danbury

NATURE ON DISPLAY: The Stokes County Arts Council is featuring landscape photography by Jonathan Riddle now through May 31 in the Apple Gallery at 500 N. Main Street in Danbury. Riddle became interested in landscape photography as a teenager when he received an old Ricoh film camera as a Christmas present. When he was 14, he won a local photography contest at the county fair in Charleston, S.C., where he grew up, and after that he said he was hooked. He now lives in King. Riddle described his exhibit as East meets West, and said, “You’ll find a combination of landscape and wildlife photography focused here in North Carolina and Virginia, and in the U.S. and Canadian Rockies (Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, and Alberta, Canada).” The arts council is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.