Pianist, arranger and composer’s new CD is a mix of Beethoven and classic Christmas carols

Initially, “Christmas With Beethoven” was supposed to be part of the “Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem,” a communitywide effort in celebration of the 250th birthday of Beethoven, but it was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

David Levy, professor of music at Wake Forest University, stated in an email that he listened to a few of the tracks on Howland’s new CD and found “her mashup of Christmas carols and Beethoven to be very clever and skillful.”

“Pam's pianistic skills and familiarity with the Beethoven piano repertory enabled her to create something that should delight all listeners who love Christmas and Beethoven (who doesn't?),” Levy said. “Given the negative effects that the pandemic has had on what should have been a celebratory recognition of the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth, this kind of merriment is just what the doctor ordered.”

Pianist and educator

In addition to being a pianist, Howland is an arranger/composer, educator, a Steinway Artist, and 2017-18 U.S. Fulbright Scholar to Poland.

She has developed a style of performance aimed at leaving her audiences educated and entertained.