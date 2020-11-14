Piedmont Craftsmen’s 57th Annual Craft Fair to feature works from more than 60 artists virtually

Ceramic sculptor and instructor Mary Gunyuzlu is looking forward to exhibiting her large, whimsical rabbit sculptures this month at the Piedmont Craftsmen’s Virtual Fair.
This is the 57th annual fair put on by the Piedmont Craftsmen to showcase the work of exhibiting artist members.
The virtual event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21. Video stream that includes demonstrations and music will be available from noon to 7 p.m. both days.
“I’m super excited about the virtual fair for a lot of reasons,” Gunyuzlu, an exhibiting artist member of Piedmont Craftsmen who lives in Winston-Salem, said. “It has pushed me into exploring into the internet sales world, which I hadn’t really done.”
In July 2020, she attended a small virtual fair by Piedmont Craftsmen as a customer, not as an exhibiting artist.
“It was a ton of fun,” Gunyuzlu said. “I was at home in the afternoon and I was able to log in and talk with various artists about their artwork one-on-one, and I was able to see all of their artwork online.”
Piedmont Craftsmen is a guild founded by craft artists and collectors to honor the work of the hand. Like a lot of organizations, Piedmont Craftsmen had to make the decision to cancel its live, in-person event this year and do a virtual event because of COVID-19.
Deb Britton, fair and membership director for Piedmont Craftsmen, said organization officials knew in March they needed to prepare for every eventuality.
The small fair in July was sort of a test run, she said.
“I had been taking part in Zoom conferences from art shows and art fair managers from across the country for a couple of months at that point,” Britton said of the decision to go virtual in early August. “We felt like virtual was going to be the way we would have to go, but we could do it in a way we felt would benefit our artists and make it a fun experience for people who were used to coming to the actual live fair.”
Sixty-two artists have signed up for the virtual show.
Exhibitors include craft artists working in clay, wood, glass, fibers, leather, metal, photography, printmaking, and mixed media. There will be jewelers working in a wide range of materials, art to hang on the wall, mixed media pieces, furniture and fiber art. A schedule of the streaming videos will be available on Piedmont Craftsmen’s website before the fair.
“The nice thing is some of them are people who aren’t doing so many actual shows anymore,” Britton said. “There are people who haven’t been here to Winston-Salem to do the show in years who are doing the virtual show. That’s exciting.”
The fair will be presented on Piedmont Craftsmen’s newly rebuilt website, piedmontcraftsmen.org, and at my.boothcentral.com/v/events on Booth Central, a platform that will include streaming artist demonstrations, music, interviews, and studio tours. Each participating artist will have their own virtual chat room, and a link to their online shop. The livestream will also be shared on Piedmont Craftsmen’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PiedmontCraftsmen.
Gunyuzlu said she has loved going to the in-person fairs over the years.
“I think it’s an event and people look forward to coming to the fair and physically seeing people and talking, but under the circumstances this is a great option,” she said referring to the virtual event.
A challenge
Management of Piedmont Craftsmen’s exhibiting member application process has been one of the organization’s challenges in 2020, said Britton.
The organization has an annual two-part membership process in which artists submit images to its artist membership committee.
“We had just completed that phase of the process and invited 18 craft artists to attend the November fair as provisional members when we had to put everything on hold because of Covid-19,” Britton said. “Normally, the membership committee would review work at the fair and make a final decision about who to invite to become exhibiting members of Piedmont Craftsmen.”
Once the organization canceled its live event, those artists were told that the second part of the membership process would be delayed until 2021, but they were still invited to take part in the virtual fair.
The craftsmen
Paul Spainhour of Lewisville is one of this year’s provisional member artists. He is an artist and blacksmith.
This is the first year he has applied to become a member of Piedmont Craftsmen.
“I’ve had folks over the last couple of year encouraging me to apply for membership to Piedmont Craftmen,” Spainhour said. “This was the year that I decided to do that.”
“I have considered it for the last couple of years,” Spainhour said. “I had been encouraged by some other folks and I finally gave in to the encouragement this year.”
Spainhour, a retired mechanical contractor, has been a blacksmith since 2006.
“I do a little bit of everything you might think along the lines of blacksmithing from traditional blacksmithing to functional pieces,” he said. “I enjoy doing artistic pieces – sculptures and that sort of thing. I try to make all of my works as artistic as possible, even if it’s functional.”
His offerings at the fair will include primarily sculptural pieces, such as a set of lilies inspired by daylilies and two pieces inspired by wild flowers – “Jack in the Pulpit” and “Trillium” – and a forged iron snake that looks like it is crawling across a rock.
Spainhour will have a set of fireplace tools inspired by Mountain Laurel branches and leaves. His virtual booth will also feature a video of him working in his shop.
Along with her large rabbit sculptures, Gunyuzlu will have a line of small, colorful raku rabbits that she said are easy to ship to customers.
“And I have a wide variety of other sculptures available,” she said. “I have started a series of dog sculptures. They are just a little bit different in that they are slab built as usually I create coil built (sculptures).”
Gunyuzlu, who is also an instructor for Sawtooth School for Visual Art in Winston-Salem, encouraged people to attend the virtual fair.
“If you can make it an event for yourself and just try to make the most of what we have to offer this year, I don’t think people will be disappointed,” Gunyuzlu said.
