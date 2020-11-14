Piedmont Craftsmen’s 57th Annual Craft Fair to feature works from more than 60 artists virtually

Once the organization canceled its live event, those artists were told that the second part of the membership process would be delayed until 2021, but they were still invited to take part in the virtual fair.

The craftsmen

Paul Spainhour of Lewisville is one of this year’s provisional member artists. He is an artist and blacksmith.

This is the first year he has applied to become a member of Piedmont Craftsmen.

“I’ve had folks over the last couple of year encouraging me to apply for membership to Piedmont Craftmen,” Spainhour said. “This was the year that I decided to do that.”

Spainhour, a retired mechanical contractor, has been a blacksmith since 2006.

“I do a little bit of everything you might think along the lines of blacksmithing from traditional blacksmithing to functional pieces,” he said. “I enjoy doing artistic pieces – sculptures and that sort of thing. I try to make all of my works as artistic as possible, even if it’s functional.”