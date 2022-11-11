Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair will highlight 70 area artists this year.

John Furches has basically had two careers since the 1980s.

Those first 20 years, he did photo-realistic watercolor landscapes and still-lifes, primarily of rural scenes such as old Victorian houses and farmhouses, barns and outbuildings.

“Then I discovered the printmaking process and just fell in love with it,” he said.

Furches, who lives in Elkin, especially loves the process of making zinc plate etchings.

First, he comes up with an idea, then will do a sketch.

“I take the zinc plate and put a wax ground on it that will protect the plate from acid,” Furches said. “Then I have a sharp needle, and I just peel up the wax where I want the line. With the ground just right and my sharp stylus, I can get really fine detail in the etchings.”

He enjoys the challenge of seeing how much detail he can capture in whatever he is working on, from trees to birds to flowers.

On Nov. 19 and 20, Furches will be one of the more than 70 artisans who will participate in the 59th Annual Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Many artisans

This year’s craft fair will showcase artisans who work in a variety of media, including clay, wood, glass, fibers, metal, photography, printmaking and mixed media.

Jane Doub, president and chief executive of Piedmont Craftsmen, said the fair will offer all kinds of jewelry, ceramics, home accessories and clothing.

The overall number of artisans in the fair this year is about the same as last year.

“We like to have closer to 90, but it’s not in the cards this year for a variety of reasons,” she said.

While artists are back to producing, they are still playing catch-up from the pandemic, she said.

Doub is hearing that other craft shows are doing well, and artisans are selling their artwork.

“People are coming out and shopping, so some of them are having trouble maintaining inventory,” she said.

She said some artisans can’t participate in the Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair this year because they have so many orders.

“In that respect it’s good that the artists are starting to have a little more recognition for their work, and they are enjoying selling more,” Doub said. “But the artists that are coming will be a great variety for folks. There are some new jewelers, new woodworkers.”

There will be 20 artists showing at the fair for the first time.

Fairgoers can also expect new crafts.

“That’s been the other flip of the COVID thing,” Doub said. “Some artists who have been doing a lot of production doing the same thing have had time to reinvent themselves almost and make new bodies of work.”

The majority of artisans will be from North Carolina and surrounding states, such as Virginia and South Carolina.

Other artisans that will be participating this year include Joshua Solomon of Norfolk, Va., and David Bennett from Meadows of Dan, Va., in the glass category; Linda Gourley of Dry Fork, Va., who makes hand-colored, whimsical prints; Sarah McCarthy of Floyd, Va., and Carolyn Sleeper of Washington, N.C., in the clay category; Jason Green of Boone, N.C., in the wood category; Roberto Vengoechea of Black Mountain and Kathleen Master of Holly Springs, N.C., who make jewelry.

Doub said customers often say they see items online but want to touch them before they buy them.

“They want that connection between the object and themselves,” she said.

Officials at Piedmont Craftsmen invite fairgoers to come and be engaged at the fair.

“We always have demonstrations going on at the fair so people can look at how a potter might throw a simple vase but realizing it takes a lot of practice and a lot of patience to do that, to make artwork,” Doub said.

Some of the demonstrators are Jennifer McCormick of Winston-Salem, demonstrating the encaustic mixed-media technique; Emerald Estock of Franklin Tenn., demonstrating photo paper weaving; and Neal Howard of Waynesville, N.C., demonstrating weaving.

Overall, Doub is hopeful for a good 2022 Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair.

“I’m feeling hopeful based on other shows that we’ve talked with – the artists and folks who organize them – that they’ve had really good turnouts,” Doub said. “The artists have been having really good sales.”

Inspiration from mother nature

Furches has been an exhibiting member of Piedmont Craftsmen since 2015.

“I was very honored to be accepted into the guild,” he said. “It’s a great organization. They have a national reputation.”

Furches is a graduate of Western Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in art.

He grew up in Bethania and moved to Elkin in 1979 after starting a job there in 1978.

“I got into business for about three years before I decided I was missing art too much,” he said. “I quit my job and started painting. Like they say, ‘Ignorance is bliss.’ I didn’t know how difficult it was going to be, but it kind of worked out.”

Now, he has his own gallery called “The John Furches Gallery” in downtown Elkin.

Furches still uses his biology degree in his printmaking.

“With my etchings, I concentrate on the natural world – plants and animals and anything you can see,” he said.

He and his wife, Shirley, travel around the eastern half of the United States doing art festivals and shows and have become avid bird watchers.

Furches takes a camera wherever they go.

“I like to take pictures of the things that I do to get them in their natural habitat,” he said. “I have a good lens. Like for the birds, I can get really close up on them. I pride myself in making them anatomically correct. I like for things to be real, just like they are in nature. I think mother nature did a pretty good job, so I don’t feel the need to try to reinvent what she’s done.”

He has become known for his bird etchings.

The birds he has used in his etchings the most are cardinals, hummingbirds, chickadees and Carolina wrens.

Some of his etchings are large. Sometimes it can take him four or five weeks just to create the plate.

“Then you don’t know what you’re going to get until you pull that first image off of it,” Furches said. “It may turn out the way I wanted it, or it may be five weeks of practice for the next one.

“It’s kind of like Christmas. You’re unwrapping that package to see what you get. When I pull the first print off the plate, it’s the first real tangible evidence of what I’ve been working on for a long period of time.”