Piedmont Opera to present the musical “Ragtime” at Stevens Center of UNCSA

Piedmont Opera has created an all-new production of the award-winning, Broadway musical “Ragtime,” which will be performed at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

James Allbritten, general director for Piedmont Opera, said people have asked why an opera house is doing a musical.

He tells them that operas and musicals come from the same stream.

“The stream has a little bend in it where the musicals run down, and the operas go the other way, but they all come from the same stream,” Allbritten said.

He said it’s all about how to tell a story using words and music on a stage, with an orchestra, singers and dancers.

“And this is a story worth hearing, seeing, telling,” Allbritten said.

Piedmont Opera states in a news release that the musical “tells the story of three families trying to find their way during the turn of the 20th century in New York City — each struggling with the changing cultural climate in America and each facing the promise of hope and new beginnings in the midst of prejudice and bigotry.