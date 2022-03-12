Piedmont Opera to present the musical “Ragtime” at Stevens Center of UNCSA

Piedmont Opera has created an all-new production of the award-winning, Broadway musical “Ragtime,” which will be performed at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.
James Allbritten, general director for Piedmont Opera, said people have asked why an opera house is doing a musical.
He tells them that operas and musicals come from the same stream.
“The stream has a little bend in it where the musicals run down, and the operas go the other way, but they all come from the same stream,” Allbritten said.
He said it’s all about how to tell a story using words and music on a stage, with an orchestra, singers and dancers.
“And this is a story worth hearing, seeing, telling,” Allbritten said.
Piedmont Opera states in a news release that the musical “tells the story of three families trying to find their way during the turn of the 20th century in New York City — each struggling with the changing cultural climate in America and each facing the promise of hope and new beginnings in the midst of prejudice and bigotry.
“A stifled, upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician are each united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair ... and what it means to live in America.”
The musical’s music and lyrics are by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and it is written by Terrence McNally, based on a novel by E.L. Doctorow. “Ragtime” is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score.
For Piedmont Opera’s production of “Ragtime,” Jackie Alexander, artistic director of The North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep), is the director, and Allbritten is the music director and conductor.
The right piece
This will be Alexander’s debut as a director with the opera company.
He said it’s a challenging show in these times, particularly because of COVD-19, but he wanted to do the musical because it is a show that’s so relevant today.
“It’s hard to say no to it because of all the issues,” Alexander said. “It deals with racism, quality of life for immigrants, police brutality, our country’s obsession with celebrities. All of the issues are so prevalent today that it just seemed like the right time. I think art should always be challenging and reflect what’s going on in society, and this show definitely does that.”
But he said that “Ragtime” is an entertaining show despite all the social issues covered in the production.
“That’s the great thing about musicals,” he said. “It’s dealing with some very heavy subject matter, but there’s beautiful music. It’s funny, so people let their guard down, and I think, are really able to listen and experience what these characters are going through.”
In addition, the musical examines how the three communities it focuses on have the same wants, needs and desires.
“It examines how we live in these separate worlds, but we really are the same,” Alexander said. “We fear each other, but we really are the same.”
Albritten had similar comments about the importance of doing this production of “Ragtime.”
“Everything about this show speaks to us today,” Allbritten said.
More than a year ago, he was trying to find the right show to do as Piedmont Opera started coming back from the pandemic.
“I couldn’t find anything that I thought was the right thing to do,” he said. “We’d seen so much social unrest. We’d been through so many problems.”
Traditionally, Piedmont Opera has responded to what’s happening in the community in terms of its shows.
“We’ve always tried to have our ear to the ground in that respect, and I couldn’t find something that was relevant,” Allbritten said.
One day, he walked into his office and his eyes focused on the score to “Ragtime” on a shelf.
“In one breath, I knew it was the right piece to do, and in the next breath, I was like, ‘This is huge. This is a massive challenge.’”
Huge undertaking
Allbritten considers “Ragtime” a challenge for anybody who does it.
“It’s epic,” he said. “It truly is epic.”
He said he is grateful that Piedmont Opera’s board of directors have stood by him when he has wanted to do performances such as this.
Typically, shows like “Ragtime” come close to selling out, but the balcony in the Stevens Center is currently closed, which will likely impact the opera company’s audience size and sales, he said.
Allbritten said the board told him:” You explained to us this show and how it is the show for this moment, and we stand behind it. We’re not going to retreat.”
The cast of “Ragtime” is about 60 people — one of the largest casts for a Piedmont Opera production.
“Just negotiating the schedules of 60 people and getting them onstage, paying them,” Alexander said. “It’s a huge show.”
But despite the hard work, Allbritten said, “the rewards are endless.”
Talent and music
The lead characters in “Ragtime” are Tateh, played by Matthew Curiano; The Mother, Jennifer DiDominici; and Coalhouse Walker Jr., Michael Redding.
From 2015 to 2016, Curiano also portrayed Tateh in a national tour of “Ragtime.”
“It’s cool to revisit the role,” said Curiano, who is based out of New York.
He said his character, Tateh, is an artist who comes to America from Latvia with his daughter to find a better life.
“Basically, everything that he does is for his daughter,” he said. “That kind of immigrant story is something that I think everybody can relate to.”
Poignant, powerful and timely is how Curiano describes “Ragtime.”
Allbritten said that all the people from the community he is working with on the show have been amazing.
They come to rehearsals, and they work hard, and they let me challenge them,” he said. “And they keep looking at me saying, ‘Bring me more.’”
One of Alexander’s favorite scenes in the musical is a scene early on in the show in which a group of immigrants — Jewish, Italian and Haitian — came through Ellis Island.
“Just that thought of all of these different groups sacrificing to come to America — what America represents to all these groups,” Alexander said.
Alexander expects audiences to find the scene very powerful.
“It represents hope and what America means,” he said.
As for the music, Allbritten said “Ragtime” offers a nice variety — from ragtime tunes, to cakewalks to contemporary Broadway ballads.
There’s the “Henry Ford” piece about Ford inventing the assembly line.
“It’s an up-tempo number, but it is also presenting that perpetual motion of the assembly line,” Allbritten said. “It’s a huge chorus number, and the chorus is out there forming this assembly line while we watch the principal character Coalhouse’s Model T get built.”
The musical’s opening number is a ragtime piece where the audience meets all three social groups.
“We watch them struggle a little bit for a moment, and it’s the music that holds it together for the time being,” Allbritten said.
The ragtime musical form is symbolic of what was happening during that time, he said, because ragtime was hot, new and controversial.