Piedmont Opera to present virtual performances of two one-act productions

VIRTUAL ECHOES: Piedmont Opera will livestream performances of “Echoes from Carolina” at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18 from Stevens Center of the UNCSA. The two one-act productions are by Carolina composers. Act I: “Slow Dusk” is by composer Carlisle Floyd. The story is set in the sandhills of the Carolinas amidst poverty and low-keyed religious fanaticism. The story unfolds around the tragedy of a May afternoon that alters the course of a young girl’s life. Act II: “From Appalachia” is by composer Kenneth Frazelle, who has explored the balladry of his beloved Blue Ridge Mountains for more than three decades. It is a theatre piece for dancers, singers and piano and was created for and premieres at Piedmont Opera in October. Tickets are $20 at piedmontopera.org.