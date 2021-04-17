Piedmont Wind Symphony chooses veteran conductor and wind music scholar as its new music director and conductor

In 2009, he was named the director of bands at Washburn University in Kansas. He has also worked as a visiting professor of conducting at the University of Michigan and was on the faculty at Peck School for the Arts at UW-Milwaukee.

In February 2014, during a winter day in Ann Arbor, Mich., Norman and his wife, Amanda Norman, opened the door to their condo to find snow piled up about 3 feet over their heads.

Norman said: “She turned around and looked and me and said, ‘So when are you getting me back to North Carolina?’”

Norman and his wife, who is the chief financial officer for Winston-Salem Symphony, moved back to North Carolina in 2016. The Normans live in Pfafftown and are the owners of the Charlotte Music School.

Taking the helm

Norman said he is honored and excited about his new job with Piedmont Wind Symphony.

“Having been a conductor and performer with professional wind bands for over 30 years, I am thrilled to work with such fantastic musicians and staff,” Norman said. “We have so much to offer the Piedmont arts community, and I look forward to sharing our ideas and plans for the future.