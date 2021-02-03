Portrait artist aims to capture Jimi Hendrix as Marilyn Monroe

“She is him,” Foley said of Monroe. “She is who he saw in the mirror after tripping on acid, but this work is about attempting to capture the psychedelic spirit of Hendrix coming through her image.”

A life-long fan of Hendrix and Monroe, Foley has painted them as part of previous pop art shows. Hendrix was part of his show “Rock Stars in Jars,” and Monroe was part of a series of images in his “Rock Stars, Presidents and Pets with Bette Davis Eyes & Mick Jagger Lips” show.

Foley said he really wanted to bring Hendrix’s experience to life and merge the two icons.

“Black and pink! Rock and roll!” he said.

Although Hendrix sees himself as Marilyn Monroe, Foley knew his paintings could not be simply Monroe portraits.

“This is Jimi’s trip,” Foley said. “His personality and intensity have to come through. I’m just hanging on for the ride and channeling his experience through art.”

He said he is not a proponent of “dropping acid” but is interested in continuing to be a life-long fan of Hendrix and Monroe.

This is not the first time Foley has combined icons and mixed portrait imagery. He did so in 2005 with his show “SantaChrist.”