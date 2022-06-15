Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade returns with food, entertainment, parties, silent auction and more

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade are back this weekend with parties, food, live entertainment and other festivities in downtown Winston-Salem.

This will be the first Pride Winston-Salem Festival during Pride Month. Typically, the event is held in October.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in June,” said Kandi Villano, vice president of Pride Winston-Salem. “We’ve got mixed reviews on it, of course, because of the heat, but we’re thrilled to have it back. Our sponsors are thrilled to have it back. It’s been so long, and the fact that we’re doing it during Pride Month is just a big deal.”

She said they didn’t want to go another year without having the Pride event.

“For a lot in our community, this is their safe space,” Villano said. “They can come out and be themselves.”

The activities will start June 17 with the Pride Weekend Kick Off Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Willow’s Bistro at 300 S. Liberty St. #125 in Winston-Salem. There will be a silent auction, cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvre and an appearance by Mr. and Miss Pride Winston-Salem 2022, Macximus P. Cassadine and Jazmine Monet Cassadine.

The silent auction, which is made possible by the support of local merchants and various donations, will include gift certificates and artwork.

On June 18, the Pride Festival – Food Truck Rodeo will start at 10 a.m., and the Pride Parade, presented by Collins Aerospace, will start at 11 a.m. downtown on Fourth Street.

The parade will start at Spring and Fourth streets, continue down Fourth Street then make a left on Trade Street, ending on Fifth Street in the festival zone.

Parade organizers advise people to get to Fourth Street early to get a good viewing spot.

“Parade emcees will call the parade from their reviewing stand in front of Camino Bakery,” Pride Winston-Salem stated on its website.

There will be more than 90 vendors. The food trucks will be on Liberty Street.

“We’ve got everything from hamburgers and hot dogs to fish,” Villano said.

That evening, the Pride After Party will be held at Roar Brands Theater at 633 North Liberty St. Offerings will include live music by The Carolina Beer Money and The Carolina Shreds bands, pop-up shows, special performances by Mr. and Miss Pride Winston-Salem, drinks and DJs.

The Carolina Shreds, a rock band based in Winston-Salem, is made up of band members, Sean Killedrew (front man and drummer), Gerald Whitfield (guitarist) and Anthony Scharff (bass player).

Scharff said The Carolina Shreds will help open the festival and play primarily 80s music at the after party, closing with “Ballroom Blitz.”

“We named our band pretty much after our lead guitarist, who does shred the guitar,” Scharff said of Whitfield. “He’s the modern-day Jimi Hendrix. He can play the guitar behind his head. He can play the guitar with his teeth. He’s three guitarists in one.”

Pride Winston-Salem expects close to 40,000 people will attend the festival that is now in its 10th year – minus the two years the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“We’ve pulled everybody from Ohio and Virginia, all the way down to Florida and Georgia and all the way up,” Villano said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

