Relish: Calendar of events

27 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SOCIAL
St. Paul’s May Faith and Justice Program: noon-1 p.m. Inspiring Action in our Community will be presented on Zoom by Christy Robinson and Amy Shuman, co-founders of Women of Action. To register, email kathyausen@gmail.com.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
28 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Mario Tory. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: 10 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
North Tower Band: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Amphitheater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
SCREENINGS
“Cruella” (PG-13): 7 p.m. May 28, June 4; 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. May 29-30, June 5-6. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 28-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
29 SATURDAY
CAR SHOWS
“Cruise-in for Christ” Car Show: 5 p.m. Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Road, (Arcadia), LX. 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Mario Tory. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
F—Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. There will also be a Textile Market beginning at 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
MUSIC
Holiday Band: 7:30 p.m.: Blackmon Amphitheater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
SCREENINGS
“Cruella” (PG-13): 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. May 29-30, June 5-6; 7 p.m. June 4. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 29-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
30 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Family-Friendly Pro Wrestling: Meet the stars at 3 p.m., first match starts at 4 p.m. The Maddawg Center, 900 E. Mountain St., KV. Featuring the stars of AML wrestling. Tickets start at $5 at https://amlwrestling.com/get-tickets or at the venue the day of the event.
SCREENINGS
“Cruella” (PG-13): 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. May 30, June 5-6; 7 p.m. June 4. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
31 MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and we welcome new members. Masks and social distancing required.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
LECTURES/LITERARY
F—Tuesdays at Two Book Club (Virtual): 2 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, LV. 336-703-2940.
MUSIC
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhousem 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
WEDNESDAY
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Photography exhibit featuring Jonathan Riddle through May 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org. Charles Hahn’s “Complexities, and Nuances of the Human Spirit” and Katherine Mahler’s “Wayfinding” through May 30.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com “Imagine” will hang in the Wachovia Gallery through July 23.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Artists Spotlight 2021” will hang in the Arboreal Gallery through June 12. “Spring 2021!” will hang in the Every Corner Gallery through June 12.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021. “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof” will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org. “Spring ‘21 at the Benton” will hang through July 31. This is a a juried/curated AAWS exhibit.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Synchronzied Swimmers” will be on display in the Potter Gallery through May 30.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “Out of the Blue” will hang through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
