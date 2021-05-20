Relish: Calendar of events

20 | THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 1 p.m. May 20; 9 a.m. May 21-23. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club with Author Joanna Lowell: 6:30 p.m. Local romance author Joanna Lowell to discuss her novel, “The Duke Undone.” Register: email Kate@bookmarksnc.org
The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem: “The Mamas and the Papas”: 7 p.m. Virtual with featured storyteller, Donovan Livingston. Zoom. www.musews.org.
MUSIC
Liquid Pleasure: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
SCREENINGS
UNCSA: Third-Year Films Drive-In Screening: 8 p.m. Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. https://tinyurl.com/cct94f97
UNCSA: Third-Year Films On Demand: May 20-23. The School of Filmmaking presents the premiere of a wide variety of work by third-year filmmaking students, including narrative, documentary and animated projects, screened for a limited time before their launch into the festival circuit. https://tinyurl.com/kka97sn8
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
Triad Stage: “Jekyll”: 7:30 p.m. Livestream online play reading on the Triad Stage Facebook.
21 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Hypnotist Rich Guzzi. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUNDRAISERS
Kaledium’s Let’s Have A Ball: Friends of the museum can pre-order a “party-in-a-box” and “have a ball.” Visit bit.ly/kaleidoscopeball2021 to purchase your party box or donate. Purchased boxes will be available for pick-up at the Millennium Center from 3-6 p.m. on May 21.
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 9 a.m. May 21-23. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: 10 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
Lewisville Branch Library: Yoga for Beginners (Virtual): 9 a.m. 336-703-2940.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Trellis Supportive Care: Writing Through Our Grief: 10-11:30 a.m. May 21, June 11, July 9. Virtual workshops for grieving adults, with Kay Windsor. Zoom. 336-331-1300.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 21-23, 28-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7:30 p.m. May 21-22, 3 p.m. May 23. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students and are available from brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
22 | SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Hypnotist Rich Guzzi. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
Dance Project: Move Together Mini Marathon: 5 p.m. A fundraiser to provide dance to the community. A number of interactive classes and performances with local dance artists, as well as an interview with Ariana DeBose. Online via danceproject.org/movetogether, Facebook @danceprojecttheschool, and YouTube
FUN STUFF
Tour of Lewisville Bike Event: 9 a.m. There will be 15, 30 and 60-mile rides. Pre-registration is $30, $40 on the day of the event. Riders are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Lewisville Community Assistance Program Food Pantry. Visit touroflewisville.com.
Magnolia Ball: 6:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. $250. www.piedmontopera.org.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 9 a.m. May 22-23. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
MUSIC
Cassette Rewind (80s): 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., MA. $16.05. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 22-23, 28-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7:30 p.m. May 22, 3 p.m. May 23. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students and are available from brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
VISUAL ARTS
Gateway Gallery: Open from 9-11:30 a.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. The show and sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, and wooden barn quilts 4x4 and 1x1. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
23 | SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Bull City Ciderworks: 4:30 p.m. Catchfire Collective. 504 State St., GB. 336-808-5153.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. JB Strauss. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 23, 28-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 3 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students and are available from brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
24 | MONDAY
FUN STUFF
The Family Narrative Project: Storytelling is a Superpower: 1-3 p.m. May 24 and 26. Four women from North and South Carolina, help people explore, save, and share family and individual histories to leave as meaningful legacies – or to enjoy right now at family gatherings. An online course. $240. https://tinyurl.com/storysuper. To speak with a teacher or get more information about Family Narrative Project workshops and seminars, call 336-223- 4633, email familynarrativeproj@gmail.com, or visit www.familynarrativeproject.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and we welcome new members. Masks and social distancing required.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
25 | TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Friends of the Lewisville Library Book Club (Virtual): 2 p.m. May title: “Team of Rivals” by Doris Kearns Godwin. 336-703-2940.
OTHER
Summer Kickoff Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
26 | WEDNESDAY
SCREENINGS
Hermitage: The Power of Art: Great Art on Screen Documentary Series: May 26-June 1. Livestream. www.piedmontopera.org.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
27 | THURSDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ARTS
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Photography exhibit featuring Jonathan Riddle through May 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org. Charles Hahn’s “Complexities, and Nuances of the Human Spirit” and Katherine Mahler’s “Wayfinding” through May 30.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com “Imagine” will hang in the Wachovia Gallery through July 23.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Artists Spotlight 2021” will hang in the Arboreal Gallery through June 12. “Spring 2021!” will hang in the Every Corner Gallery through June 12.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021. “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof” will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org. “Spring ‘21 at the Benton” will hang through July 31. This is a a juried/curated AAWS exhibit.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Synchronzied Swimmers” will be on display in the Potter Gallery through May 30.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “Out of the Blue” will hang through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
