Relish: Calendar of events

10 • THURSDAY
DANCE
F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
Legacy Motown Revue: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
"Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White": 7:30 p.m. June 10-11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
“Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. June 10, 12; 3 p.m. June 13. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org or at the box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
VISUAL ARTS
Freeman Vines’ Hanging Tree Guitars: 5 p.m. opening reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Musical performances by The Glorifying Vines Sisters and Lightnin’ Wells at 6:15 p.m.
11 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Moxie Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Virtual Coffee House: 7 p.m. Kevin Mundy will sing a selection of big band, Broadway, and ballad songs. https://uufws.org/virtual-coffeehouse
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Arts: 60th Anniversary with Artsy "Jubilee": 6 p.m. Piedmont Arts Museum, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Semi-formal attire suggested. PiedmontArts.org.
Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. $15. www.hauntedmayberry.com or 336-786-4478 to make your reservation.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women's Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
Blackwater R&B Band: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
Windborne’s The Music Of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Summer Music Shindig: Industry Hill neighborhood, WS. www.theramkat.com.
SCREENINGS
"Spirit Untamed": 7 p.m. June 11, 18; 2 p.m. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 12-13, 19-20. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Trellis Supportive Care: Writing Through Our Grief: 10-11:30 a.m. June 11, July 9. Virtual workshops for grieving adults, with Kay Windsor. Zoom. 336-331-1300.
THEATER
"Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White": 7:30 p.m. June 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
12 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Tim Bae. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Ninth Annual Movable Feast & Parapalooza: 7 p.m. June 12, 3 p.m. June 13. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. In-person ticketed event. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/9th-annual-movable-feast-parapalooza
Mike Epps 'In Real Life Comedy Tour': 7 and 11 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Book-Inspired Art Project with Cut and Paste Bookshelf: The art project is based on "Look Both Ways" by Jason Reynolds. bookmarksnc.org/cutandpaste.
MUSIC
Depot District Music Fest: 2 p.m. Breeden Insurance Amphitheater, LX. Tickets are $60 per person through June 11, $75 per person the day of the event. Free for children 12 and younger with a paying adult. www.DepotDistrictFest.com.
Hank, Pattie & The Current with the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quartet: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Va., or Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. $25 adults, free for children 12 and younger. www,BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or 866-308-2773, Ext. 212.
Tim Clark Band: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
SCREENINGS
"Spirit Untamed": 2 p.m. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 12-13, 19-20; 7 p.m. June 18. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA.
THEATER
"Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White": 2 and 7:30 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
“Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. June 12; 3 p.m. June 13. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org or at the box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
13 • SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Ninth Annual Movable Feast & Parapalooza: 3 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. In- person ticketed event. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/9th-annual-movable-feast-parapalooza
Winston-Salem Dash Rayados Game: 951 Ballpark Way, WS. www.wsdash.com.
SCREENINGS
"Spirit Untamed": 2 p.m. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 13, 19-20; 7 p.m. June 18. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA.
THEATER
“Peter and the Starcatcher”: 3 p.m. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org or at the box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
14 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Lewisville Branch Library: NC Zoo: Things with Wings: Virtual: 3 p.m. For more information, email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc).
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
Yoga Classes: 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Instructor: Heather Elliott. Classes are held outside at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., MA. In case of inclement weather, classes are moved the Andy Griffith Playhouse.336-786-7998 for more information.
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
2021 Youth Camps: June 14-17 (Arts Alive, ages 6-11), June 21-July 1 (Musical Theatre Ensemble, ages 8-18), June 21-25 (Princess Camp, ages 3 and older). Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
OTHER
Lewisvlle Branch Library: Get Involved with the Forsyth Humane Society (Virtual): 5 p.m. Learn about the work that the Forsyth Humane Society does and how you can volunteer to help in this live virtual program for teens. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up, or register in advance for this meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpf--tqDsqHty0ljyZ8geaCIXZJ2FV81z2
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
15 • TUESDAY
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Witchy Washi Tape Crafters (Virtual): 10 a.m. Some supplies will be provided. Contact the library at 336-703-2940 to register. Craft: Custom Clothes Hangers and Pins
LECTURES/LITERARY
F - Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: Noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
Bookmarks: Salemtowne Learning Lab: Religion & Racism: Moravian Religion & Racism: 3 p.m. Zoom. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
Bookmarks: Let’s Talk Genre: Sci-Fi Fantasy Libraries with Jessica Levai and T.L. Huchu: 7 p.m. Crowdcast. Bookmarks, Levai, and Huchu will discuss all things sci-fi fantasy and why you should read genre fiction. This is a pay-what-you-can event; purchase a copy of The Night Library of Sternendach or The Library of the Dead or make a donation to Bookmarks to attend: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/sfflibraries
MUSIC
F - Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhousem 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
16 • WEDNESDAY
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
17 • THURSDAY
DANCE
F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
Juneteenth Festival: The People's Market Farmer's Market: 5:30-8 p.m. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGsoFest.
Juneteenth Weekend Celebration: June 17-19, with an all-day festival at Biotech Place and Bailey Park in Winston-Salem, on June 19. The opening ceremony will be at noon on June 18, at St. Philips Church, Old Salem, on Facebook and YouTube. Also at 8:30 p.m. on June 18, Aperture Cinema will present a screening of “Miss Juneteenth” at MUSE Winston-Salem, 226 S. Liberty St., WS. Registration is required: www.triadculturalarts.org
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club With Author, Sara Desai: 6:30 p.m. Zoom. This is a free event; to purchase a copy at our 20% book club discount and register, visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/romance-book-club.
F - The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem: "Mountains to Climb, Rivers to Cross": 7 p.m. With Lynn Felder. Zoom. Advance registration is required: www.yadkinarts.org/willingham-theater, www.musews.org
MUSIC
Jim Quick and Coastline: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SCREENINGS
The Hirsch Wellness Network: 12th Annual Lunafest Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. The event is features short films by, for and about women. A post-film panel discussion follows from 9-10 p.m. Tickets are $25. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
"Mannequin Musings": Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
The Art Market: 112 S. Main St., HP. The art gallery will feature the work of 11 artists who call the Triad Home, through June 30. https://themartket.eventbrite.com.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Originial paintings featuring Tori Hagaman through June.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org. Woodie Anderson “Tooth and Nail: Fragments” through June 26.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com "Imagine" will hang in the Wachovia Gallery through July 23.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. "Artists Spotlight 2021" will hang in the Arboreal Gallery through June 12. "Spring 2021!" will hang in the Every Corner Gallery through June 12.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston" exhibition will be on view through 2021. "Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda's Historic Roof" will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org. "Spring '21 at the Benton" will hang through July 31. This is a a juried/curated AAWS exhibit.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org. Ceramics Faculty Exhibition will be on display in the Davis Gallery through July 24.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “Out of the Blue" will hang through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.
We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.