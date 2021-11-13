Responding to the times: Weatherspoon’s 46th annual 'Art on Paper' features timely works, new takes on traditional drawing

The only indication of human presence in O’Neal’s three drawings is the radiant tortilla hovering mysteriously in the sky at the center of “Everybody Loves Something (even if it’s only tortillas).” Otherwise these panoramic mountain landscapes — majestic if roughly rendered — might represent other worlds with no traces of human life.

More technically nuanced than any of show’s other drawings is “The One Time I Dreamed It, It Came True,” a visionary, mixed-media composition by Amaryllis deJesus Moleski. It depicts three versions of a voluptuous female figure undergoing a spiritual transformation, gazing heavenward with a conspicuously wide-open “third eye” in the middle of her forehead, while blue flames flicker at her feet and tiny cartoon ghosts ascend from the ground.

Other highlights of the exhibition include two other variations on lone human figures, each conveying its own messages and carrying its own particular associations. The one in Nate Lewis’ mixed-media piece titled “Probing the Land 9 (Charles Aycock, after the fire)” is based on a heroic bronze sculpture of a N.C. politician who became the state’s governor in the late 19th century. Often lauded for promoting public education, Aycock has faced increasing posthumous criticism for his outspoken racism.