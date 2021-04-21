 Skip to main content
Reynolda to hold virtual celebration fundraiser that brings art and musical theater together
Broadway performer and actress, Courtnee Carter, and acclaimed performer, Greg Walter, dazzle in Celebrate Reynolda.

 Reynolda House Museum of American Art, provided

ART AND BROADWAY: Reynolda House Museum of American Art will combine the best of Broadway with the best of Reynolda for this year’s virtual “Celebrate Reynolda” fundraiser at 7 pm. April 24 on Artarie. The fundraiser will pair performances from hit shows such as “The Sound of Music, “The Secret Garden” and “Ragtime” with Reynolda’s collection of American art. The event will feature stars including Isaac Powell, a UNCSA alum most recently cast as Tony in Broadway’s 2020 revival of "West Side Story," and set to appear in the forthcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film for Universal Studios and "Modern Love" for Amazon Studios. All funds raised support Reynolda’s efforts to provide educational programming for all ages and free admission for nearly one-third of guests. Tickets begin at $50 and are tax deductible. To reserve a ticket, visit reynoldahouse.org/celebrate.

Fran Daniel

