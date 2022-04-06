Reynolda to offer free museum admission, ‘Black Is Beautiful’ exhibition, live music and more on Community Day

Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem will host a free day at the museum on April 9. Community Day will feature performances and programs inspired by “Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” exhibition.

Community Day has been hosted by the museum, typically in April, for more than 10 years.

“Reynolda serves our community year-round in many different ways, but on Community Day, we are able to enhance all the year-round offerings for a day for free,” said Amber C. Albert, manager of community and academic learning at Reynolda House Museum of American Art.

Highlights

Albert said people often in their busy lives might just visit the gardens at Reynolda or a business, such as Dough-Joe’s doughnuts and coffee shop in Reynolda Village, or an exhibit at the museum.

“But on Community Day, we’re all working together to showcase the historic estate and the entrepreneurs who are in the (Reynolda) Village, which used to be the Reynolda Farm,” Albert said.

She said Community Day is important because “it magnifies the spirit of Reynolda for a day.”

Matelyn Alicia, a singer, songwriter, actress and the founder of the nonprofit God’s Butterfly The Movement, will give a jazz performance at 11:30 a.m.; and LB the Poet will perform spoken word at 1:30 p.m. at the museum.

Albert said Matelyn Alicia’s performance will draw directly from the exhibition, and LB the Poet is creating new content inspired by the exhibition.

Art activities will include a fashion-inspired art activity, as well as a sensory-touch station hosted by Lam Museum of Anthropology, featuring objects from groups in West Africa to connect to the ways that people in the “Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” exhibition were inspired by textiles and fashions of West Africa.

Community Day will offer guided walking tours of Reynolda Gardens, as well as food and other vendors — Tanisha Monique Cupcakes, Fresh AF Vegan, PanacheD2 (jewelry and home décor) and Station Wood Company (wood engraving).

Albert added that now is a great time to “feel the energy of springtime at Reynolda in this ‘post-COVID’ world.”

“It’s not really behind us, but it’s at bay,” she said of the pandemic. “We want everyone to just partake of the space, the sunshine and the fresh air, but then to also find ways to channel their own creativity and be inspired by ‘Black Is Beautiful’ as well as works in the permanent collection.”

The exhibition

Reynolda said in a news release that “Black Is Beautiful” is the first major exhibition to focus on Kwame Brathwaite, “a central figure of the second Harlem Renaissance whose art popularized the ‘Black Is Beautiful’ cultural movement that began in the 1960s in the United States.

“Through more than 40 iconic photographs of Black men and women with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, ‘Black Is Beautiful’ reflects how Brathwaite — inspired by the writings of famed activist and Black nationalist Marcus Garvey — used his art to effect social change in the late 1950s and 1960s.”

The exhibition, organized by Aperture Foundation, based in New York, and Brathwaite’s son, Kwame S. Brathwaite, will be on view at Reynolda in the Babcock Gallery through May 8.

In addition to Brathwaite’s photographs, the exhibition displays garments worn during fashion shows, as well as a selection of ephemeral materials, while jazz music of the era plays in the background.

Allison Slaby, curator at Reynolda, said Aperture Foundation and Brathwaite’s son used negatives that were produced in the 1950s and 1960s then printed them recently for the exhibition.

“It really was the photographer’s son who brought this body of work of his father to Aperture,” Slaby said.

She said Brathwaite’s work was known in the Harlem community but not nationally.

“Kwame S. Brathwaite working with Aperture to create the exhibition then tour the exhibition nationally is what has brought attention to the work of his father,” Slaby said.

Organized thematically, the exhibition’s first section is “African Jazz-Art Society and Studios.”

When Brathwaite graduated from high school while still a teenager, he co-founded The African Jazz-Art Society, which later became The African Jazz-Art Society and Studios, a collective of artists, playwrights, designers and dancers.

Slaby said The African Jazz-Art Society promoted jazz in the 1950s in the Bronx, where Brathwaite is from, in New York City.

“Kwame promoted jazz by making photographs of these jazz performances and concerts in clubs in the Bronx,” she said.

She said Brathwaite’s brother, Elombe Brath, a graphic designer, created the posters to advertise the jazz concerts at Club 845 in the Bronx.

“They are photographs of well-known jazz artists – Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln – and wonderful photographs of people such as Miles Davis,” Slaby said.

The second section of the exhibition is called “Think Black, Buy Black.”

“That is Kwame responding to the political activist Marcus Garvey,” Slaby said. “Marcus Garvey was a Jamaican-born political artist who was in the United States in the 1920s and was very active in promoting ideas about economic liberation and freedom from colonialism, and very much promoting ideas about pan-Africanism – reuniting the diaspora that had come out of Africa and was global.

She added, “The way that that worked out in New York, in particular, was the idea that you ‘Think Black’ and ‘You Buy Black.’ You keep money in the community.”

During the 1950s and 1960s, a lot of stores formed that imported items such as textiles and art from Africa.

Again, the idea was to patronize these stores to keep money in the Black community, Slaby said.

In the “Think Black, Buy Black” section of “Black Is Beautiful,” there is an image of community women who promoted natural hair and were associated with the African Jazz-Art Society wearing sandwich boards as they protest a wig store that promoted straight wigs and tried to move into Harlem.

“They actually got the wig store in Harlem to fold up and close,” Slaby said.

The third and largest section of the exhibition is about The Grandassa Models, a group of Black models that Brathwaite co-founded in 1962 that focused on natural Black beauty and put on fashion shows.

“The most famous model then in the ‘60s was Twiggy. She was pale and blond and skinny,” Slaby said. “Kwame said, ‘We want Black women to recognize how beautiful they are.’”

Characteristics of The Grandassa Models included dark skin tones, various body shapes and natural hair.

“The last section of the exhibition is Kwame photographing The Grandassa Models, photographing the fashion shows that they had. Then you really get some fashion photography,” Slaby said. “You’ve gone from small-scale, black-and-white images. Then you come around the corner of the gallery and there are these huge, color images of The Grandassa Models. It’s really extraordinary.

“In that part of the gallery, in addition to these huge, color portraits of The Grandassa Models, you also have the clothing that they wore. There are dress forms with the clothing that they wore in these fashion shows.”

Through the exhibition, Slaby hopes that people will get to know the work of Brathwaite.

“I think he is an artist of extraordinary ability and power,” Slaby said. “This story deserves to be told.”

The story of ‘Black Is Beauty.’ The story of the African Jazz-Art Society. The story of The Grandassa Models. This is a story that we need to know.”

