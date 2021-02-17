 Skip to main content
Reynolda to present “Cross Pollination” exhibition
Reynolda to present "Cross Pollination" exhibition

Martin Johnson Heade

Martin Johnson Heade 's "Hooded Visorbearer," an oil on canvas painting that is part of the "Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment" exhibition that will open to the public Feb. 23 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art.

ART AND NATURE: “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” exhibition will open to the public Feb 23 and run through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. The exhibition will feature works by 19th century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate's gardens, which include birding and nature trails. To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.

