Riley will present “St. Quarantines Day” concert Feb. 14
Riley will present “St. Quarantines Day” concert Feb. 14

FREE CONCERT: Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, a duo who make up the creative entity “riley,” will hold a free concert live at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day on Facebook and YouTube. The musical performance will feature classic love songs from artists of all genres, including Cole Porter, Queen and others while embracing the “stay-at-home” zeitgeist people have all been experiencing since the arrival of the pandemic. Beckmann and Dearth have been co-producing films, radio shows, educational experiences and more from their home office since the start of the pandemic. Watch “St. Quarantine’s Day” at www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or on YouTube at tinyurl.com/3fbb6brx. For more information, visit www.ItsRiley.com.

Fran Daniel

Breaking News