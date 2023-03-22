GREENSBORO — Calling it "reimagined," event producers say "The Greatest Show on Earth" will feature musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles, and more Feb, 2-4, 2024. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® production has planned seven performances at the coliseum: 7 p.m. Feb. 2; and 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

“To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth,” said Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment.

Discovered during a global talent search, the show’s cast of 75 performers hail from more than 18 countries. Their inspirational stories foster powerful connections through circus arts ranging from aerial, acrobatics, comedy, world dance, and more. Each performer and troupe’s local heritage shines through costumes that celebrate their culture and individuality.

The Greatest Show On Earth includes new acts featuring apparatus innovations developed exclusively for Ringling:

The Triangular Highwire introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25 feet above the arena floor.

The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze features nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally.

A double wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently, powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30 feet above ground.

The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline features BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts.

Additional performances include hand-to-hand balance acts blended with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations, and a physical comedy troupe.

Visit ticketmaster.com to view various ticket prices, seat selection and availability; or purchase tickets in person at the venue box office.