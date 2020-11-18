RiverRun Marketplace Drive-In to present “On Broadway” screening

BROADWAY JOURNEY: The RiverRun International Film Festival will present a screening of “On Broadway” Nov. 22 at Marketplace Cinemas at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the screening begins at 5:30 p.m. Directed by Oren on Jacoby, “On Broadway” features an all-star cast who share an inside story of the Broadway theater and how it came back from the brink of extinction thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and a sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce. The film features performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin. Other legends of the stage and screen in “On Broadway” include Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski and August Wilson. Tickets are $15 per car and are available at https://tinyurl.com/y2fzwjt5.