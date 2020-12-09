Salem Band quartets to live stream holiday concert

FREE HOLIDAY STUFF: Salem Band will offer a live stream holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 from New Philadelphia Moravian Church. The Salem Band Tuba Quartet will present a mix of mostly traditional carols for Christmas and the Salem Band Saxophone Quartet will perform popular Holiday favorites with percussion. Selections include a medley of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” and “Go Tell It On the Mountain;” music from the Nutcracker; “Santa Baby;” a Pentatonix arrangement of “Carol of the Bells;” a swinging “Jingle Bells;” and “Morning Star Polka.” The concert is free but there are live online donation options for Salem Band and its annual charity partner, Sunnyside Ministry. Access the concert starting at 7 p.m. at www.facebook.com/NewPhiladelphiaMoravianChurch/live/.