Sawtooth and SECCA team up for a wood fired kiln project

He said the wood-fired train kiln and the wood/soda-fired catenary arch kiln that will be built at SECCA will each leave a different surface on the students’ work.

“We’re going to be able to use the same wood fuel source to fire two different kilns and be able to get two distinctly different looks on the surface of the pottery,” he said.

A typical firing in the new kilns will take 36 to 48 hours of around the clock labor.

Although all students will help load the kilns with pottery, crews of about three people will be working in shifts once the kiln is fired.

“The work will be loaded in the kiln either unglazed or with a simple glaze that is receptive to ash and flame,” Charles said. “Similar to geologic actions, heat and pressure will be exerted on the work.”

He said that during the firings, the draft created by the chimney will pull wood ash and alkaline vapors released by the heat of the fire through the kiln.

Then the ash will be deposited on the pieces in the path of the flame based off the choices students made loading the kiln and during the firing process.

Once the firing is finished within about 48 hours, the kiln will cool naturally for another 48 hours.