Sawtooth to hold its third biennial Metal Clay Artists Symposium

ALL ABOUT METAL CLAY: Sawtooth School for Visual Arts’ third biennial Metal Clay Artists Symposium will be Aug. 26-29 at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. The symposium will feature a mix of one-day and two-day hands-on workshops by nationally known metal clay artists, Product Playground, two-hour Technique Discovery workshops, a month-long metal clay invitational exhibit, a vendor’s marketplace and more. Featured artist instructor, Robert Lopez, will offer a two-day workshop titled “Convergence” that focuses on combining metal-clay components with sterling silver and other materials. A reception for the invitational exhibit will be held on the second evening of the symposium in the Davis Gallery at the Sawtooth School. General registration is $55 and covers all symposium events, except hands-on workshops, which are optional and vary in price. Space is limited. For more information and to register, go to MCAS2020.com. Place the MCAS general registration in your cart before you buy additional workshops.