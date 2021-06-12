School of the Arts Drama wraps virtual festival with ‘Neaptide’

Zigler said though the play is set in a specific time and place, its themes of oppression and authenticity will always be relevant.

“For whatever group is marginalized at any given time, how do the members of that group deal with it when marginalization is directed toward them?” he asked.

“We want a just society where everyone can be their authentic selves all the time in every setting. But we don’t have it,” Zigler said.

Knowlton, assistant director of UNCSA productions of “Our Town,” “Cider House Rules, Parts I and II,” “Next to Normal” and “Scenes from an Execution,” said they knew upon first reading that “Neaptide” was their top choice for a senior thesis project.

“I’m so glad I got to direct this play as the queer trans person that I am now,” Knowlton said. “Even though it is a very binary lesbian story, I’d like to think I was reading it and approaching it through a more expansive queer lens than the way it had been looked at before.”

The play is also about motherhood, Knowlton said, who had a full year to study and examine the play before production began.