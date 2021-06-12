School of the Arts Drama wraps virtual festival with ‘Neaptide’

The final production in the UNC School of the Arts’ “Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival” will be Sarah Daniels’ “Neaptide.” As with earlier Festival productions, the play will be livestreamed online.
Filmed during the spring semester chiefly with actors from the Class of 2021 in their final student performance, the play was directed by 2021 School of Drama graduate Ticket Knowlton as a senior thesis project.
“Neaptide,” according to its publisher, is a modern story of custody battles, sexual identity and gender politics, framed around the ancient myth of Demeter and her daughter Persephone.
UNCSA added, “A comedic play about the negative stereotypes and treatment of lesbians in the mid-1980s, “Neaptide” — considered a seminal LGBT+ theater project — follows a lesbian teacher who keeps her personal life private amidst her struggle for custody of her daughter after a divorce.”
Commissioned by the Liverpool Playhouse in 1982, “Neaptide” eventually became the second play by a female playwright produced at the National Theatre in London in 1986.
The cast of UNCSA’s “Neaptide” includes 2021 graduates Yasmin Pascall (Claire), Eddy Grace (Val), Anika Ramlo (Joyce), Jackson Baker (Sid), Amar Bains (Colin), Noa Beckham-Chasnoff (Beatrice), Jane Cooper (Linda), Nicole Sollazzo (Annette), Jade Malka (Marion), Danny Keenan (Cyril), Lawrence Davis (Roger) and N’yomi Stewart (Diane).
Rising fourth-year actors in the cast are Olivia Daponde (Poppy), Darby McDonough (Jean), Belle Le (Terri) and Parker Robinson (Lawrence).
Two 2021 School of Design and Production (D&P) graduates are among the designers and key crew: Emily Davis (costume designer) and Jody Bogner (production stage manager).
Other D&P students include Sierra Armstrong (scenic designer), Schuyler Bento (lighting designer), Nora Cuthbertson (sound designer), Davis Campbell (wig and makeup designer), Kendall Myers (properties director) and Joel Magill (production manager).
Born and raised in Irmo, S.C., Knowlton is the first gender-nonconforming director at UNCSA and one of the first students to helm a mainstage production, a curriculum change made by School of Drama Dean Scott Zigler shortly after he arrived at UNCSA in 2018.
Knowlton, who uses “they/them/their” pronouns, said “Neaptide” inspired them to examine the context through which people live their lives.
Knowlton said the playwright’s context of queerness in the 1980s was “gays and lesbians and trans people were persecuted, and bisexual people weren’t acknowledged. It was very binary. I grew up in South Carolina where it was very binary. It took me a long time to be comfortable with the word lesbian. I thought I had to be very specific one way and act one way and love one way.”
Zigler said though the play is set in a specific time and place, its themes of oppression and authenticity will always be relevant.
“For whatever group is marginalized at any given time, how do the members of that group deal with it when marginalization is directed toward them?” he asked.
“We want a just society where everyone can be their authentic selves all the time in every setting. But we don’t have it,” Zigler said.
Knowlton, assistant director of UNCSA productions of “Our Town,” “Cider House Rules, Parts I and II,” “Next to Normal” and “Scenes from an Execution,” said they knew upon first reading that “Neaptide” was their top choice for a senior thesis project.
“I’m so glad I got to direct this play as the queer trans person that I am now,” Knowlton said. “Even though it is a very binary lesbian story, I’d like to think I was reading it and approaching it through a more expansive queer lens than the way it had been looked at before.”
The play is also about motherhood, Knowlton said, who had a full year to study and examine the play before production began.
“The deepest part of what ‘Neaptide’ is about is motherhood and mothers. That’s the lens through which I was seeing my whole life for the past year,” Knowlton said.
Knowlton sees the role of director as a facilitator and helper.
“I tried to create a space that had no power dynamic. It was important that the actors feel free to run wild with their imaginations,” they said. “It’s incredible when an actor has made a bold decision and a bold choice about their character, and then I shape that.”
Zigler first experienced Knowlton while directing “Next to Normal” in fall 2018.
“What I noticed about Ticket then, from the first moment as assistant director to the last moment of watching them direct this project, is the incredible amount of enthusiasm, positivity, kindness and generosity that they bring to the room,” he said. “That makes people feel safer and more willing to take risks. The best creativity comes from taking risks.”