Seagrove potters pivot to a potters studio tour in 2020

GALLERY CRAWL: In 2020, Seagrove potters will replace their biggest festival of the year with the Celebration of Seagrove Potters Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22. The event will involve 30 pottery shops and nearly 100 ceramic artists. Traditionally, the potters gather under one roof for the show. But, this year, each shop will open its gallery to the public for one of the state's largest gallery crawls. Seagrove pottery includes functional tableware, home décor, art pieces and large-scale works. The public is invited to start the tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 NC-705, Seagrove. Printed pottery maps to the tour studios and shops will be available at a welcome tent or can be downloaded at discoverseagrove.com/celebration. Also, an online pottery auction will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 on the website.