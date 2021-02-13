Singer/songwriter and guitarist Bill Douglass uses range of subjects in his songs that are sometimes quirky, humorous

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Because I've gone through a lot of changes and phases both in my life and music, there's quite a range of musical influences over the years. As I mentioned, who I listen to today is not who I listened to 20 years ago, though I certainly still appreciate the music of that day.

Here's a small sampling in no order whatsoever: James Taylor, Bruce Hornsby, Doobie Brothers, America, Eagles, Phil Keaggy, Beatles, Rich Mullins and hundreds of others throughout the 70's and 80's, as well as a bunch you've probably never heard of.

I've seen and heard so many great artists in Nashville and other places that you'll never hear on the radio, but from whom I have gleaned things from, whether it is in stage presentation, songwriting, guitar playing, connecting with the audience, etc.

Also, because of the internet and YouTube, we have so much exposure to a huge number of musicians of all flavors and this has greatly expanded my influences and musical horizons even lately. Quarantines have motivated a lot of artists of all flavors to post much more online.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?