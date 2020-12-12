Singer/songwriter and musician grew up surrounded by storytellers, now tells stories in her songs

In addition to the lowland south Alabama feel, many folks say they hear mountain influences in my singing and picking styles, which is probably a combination of Appalachian ancestors singing through me and the time I’ve spent in north Alabama and North Carolina. I’ve always resonated with folks from the hill country, and I love traveling to play in east Tennessee especially. I feel like I can share stories with those folks for hours at a time, and most of my songs are stories.

I grew up surrounded by storytellers — newspaper people — so that’s really the only way I know how to approach a song. I love going deep into a character’s psyche and relationships to explore their emotions. We’re all reflections of each other, and music has always been a healing practice for me, so I always try to write from a place of empathy, finding hope in the story wherever I can.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?