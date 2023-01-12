Siren Jazz Series coming to Footnote

JAZZ PERFORMANCE: The Siren Jazz Series, a night of classic tunes featuring singers Karon Click and Diana Tuffin and a crack band, will return on Jan. 16 to Footnote, 634 W. Fourth St. The music kicks off at 6 p.m.
