 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Siren Jazz Series coming to Footnote

  • 0
Opening Weekend at The Ramkat

Karon Click will perform with Diana Tuffin at Footnote.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

JAZZ PERFORMANCE: The Siren Jazz Series, a night of classic tunes featuring singers Karon Click and Diana Tuffin and a crack band, will return on Jan. 16 to Footnote, 634 W. Fourth St. The music kicks off at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2023 Coachella lineup announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert