Smitty’s Notes community newsletter celebrates its 25th anniversary

“It’s a lot of trouble-shooting and problem-solving around the community that I’ve done over the last 25 years,” he said.

Ralph Womble, chairman of the Millennium Fund, has known Smith since the early 2000s.

“For me to get involved in Winston, I felt like I had to get to know Jeff,” Womble said. “He was just starting Smitty’s Notes. At the time, before social media, he was the great connector and could spread information faster than anybody in town. He was also the go-to person to disperse information. He knew a lot of what was going on and was one of the central forces in the redevelopment of downtown and creating community.”

Womble said it’s fantastic that Smitty’s Notes is 25, saying that its longevity shows the trust and belief that people have in Smith.

Anne Glenn, the owner of Best of Winston, a cultural hub that promotes organizations and builds community, said she can remember subscribing to Smitty’s Notes as a student at Wake Forest University when downtown Winton-Salem was still a ghost town.