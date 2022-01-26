Smitty’s Notes community newsletter celebrates its 25th anniversary

Jeffrey L. Smith goes by several nicknames.
His friends from college know him as “Bodean,” a reference to the Jethro Bodine character from the American television sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
“This guy on my dorm hall gave everybody a nickname,” Smith said, laughing.
But most people, especially in Winston-Salem, know him as “Jeff” or “Smitty.”
“I think I picked that nickname up probably in the mid-90s,” Smith, who is 57, said. “One of my drinking buddies I hang out with just happened to call me “Smitty” one day, and it just stuck.”
“Smitty’s Notes,” a community newsletter Smith created in 1997, bears the same name and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
The free newsletter includes information about arts, culture, the social downtown scene and community/nonprofit news in Winston-Salem; new restaurants; club and bar events; wine and beer tastings; and festivals.
“It’s basically about what’s going on in the community,” Smith said.
He also likes to provide information on programs people might not know about such as City of Winston-Salem University, a program focused on giving citizens a better understanding of city government.
The newsletter’s audience ranges from residents to business and community leaders, to people interested in moving to Winston-Salem.
“A lot of people sign up for the newsletter before they even come to Winston-Salem,” he said.
In celebration of the newsletter’s 25th anniversary, Smith has two digital billboards up — one on Highway 52 near Waughtown Street and another on Salem Parkway near Miller Street in Winston-Salem.
“It’s basically a thank you to Winston-Salem for the longevity of Smitty’s Notes,” Smith said.
Home
Smith considers himself an ambassador for Winston-Salem.
After living in Belmont for the first three years of his life, Smith moved to Winston-Salem and still calls it home.
He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1982 then attended Elon College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in public administration.
Right out of college, he got a job with Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice in Winston-Salem and worked there as an environmental litigation paralegal for 10 years. In December 1996, he joined Novartis Crop Protection Inc., now Syngenta Crop Protection LLC in Greensboro. After 21 years as a litigation paralegal in Syngenta’s legal department, Smith retired from the company in 2018.
Smith has served on the boards of various organizations in the community, including the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth Council, and ECHO (Everyone Can Help Out) Council, which is an initiative of the Winston-Salem Foundation.
He is a member of the Millennium Fund, an organization focused on the development of downtown Winston-Salem and the city’s economy.
As Winston-Salem changed over the years, Smith was there witnessing it all.
“When I started Smitty’s Notes in ’97, Winston-Salem was probably on its knees,” he said. “We didn’t have any clear direction on who we were and what we wanted to be. We took chucks year-by-year defining what Winston was.
“The first was downtown. Do we need to make it a lot more lively? When companies come to visit Winston-Salem, the first thing they ask is, ‘How’s your downtown?’’’
He said development and revitalization efforts helped spruce up the downtown area and add more restaurants and other downtown activities.
“Then we got involved in recruitment, just trying to figure exactly what companies could replace what we used to have,” Smith said. “Instead of headquarter companies, we found out we were good at incubating companies, helping either small or mid-sized companies get started.”
He said Winston-Salem has come a long way, and its people should be proud of themselves as a community.
“Like any other city, we have problems that we need to deal with, but we’re in a better position now than we were back in the ‘90s,” he said.
Something to do
Smith started Smitty’s Notes in 1997.
Back then, he and nine other friends hung out together. They found places to eat and attended parties and events such as art gallery hops.
“We were always trying to find something to do,” said Smith, who enjoys socializing. “Email was new around ’97, so we communicated through email.
“I came up with a list of things to do for the weekend, and it got passed around. One day, after a couple of months, I realized my list got forwarded to me. So I started calling it “Smitty’s Community Notes,” as a community service announcement.”
After an article ran in the Winston-Salem Journal that mentioned Smith as someone who knew of things to do in the city and his email address, he received 50 emails.
“In 1999-2000, that was a lot,” Smith said. “Now, you get 50 emails a day.”
His list was shortened to “Smitty’s Notes” about 2000 when the Winston-Salem Journal ran his community newsletter on its website for several years.
“It just grew organically,” Smith said. “More people started signing up for it.”
After watching the growth of social media, he created Smitty’s Notes E-Community of Winston-Salem Facebook page in 2009.
He estimates he now has about 14,000 email subscribers, and his followers on social media are 14,300 on Facebook, more than 5,000 on Twitter and 1,300 on Linkedin.
Although it once came out twice a month, Smitty’s Notes is now available once a month through Smith’s regular email and on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.
Smith also has his own website at SmittysNotes.com.
“I realized I needed a repository to keep all this information that I had gathered over the years,” he said. “I created a website in 2000, basically as a community page, as a restaurant page, a hot spot page, and it links to an events page.”
More than a newsletter
Smith said there’s more to Smitty’s Notes than the newsletter and the website.
“It’s a lot of trouble-shooting and problem-solving around the community that I’ve done over the last 25 years,” he said.
Ralph Womble, chairman of the Millennium Fund, has known Smith since the early 2000s.
“For me to get involved in Winston, I felt like I had to get to know Jeff,” Womble said. “He was just starting Smitty’s Notes. At the time, before social media, he was the great connector and could spread information faster than anybody in town. He was also the go-to person to disperse information. He knew a lot of what was going on and was one of the central forces in the redevelopment of downtown and creating community.”
Womble said it’s fantastic that Smitty’s Notes is 25, saying that its longevity shows the trust and belief that people have in Smith.
Anne Glenn, the owner of Best of Winston, a cultural hub that promotes organizations and builds community, said she can remember subscribing to Smitty’s Notes as a student at Wake Forest University when downtown Winton-Salem was still a ghost town.
“It was one of the only ways I felt connected to the city, like there was more to Winston than the Wake Forest bubble,” Glenn said. It was from reading Smitty’s Notes that I first learned about Sweet Potatoes and 6th and Vine, some of the first new businesses to kick start the downtown revitalization, and it was my onramp to experiencing the city.”
She is not surprised that Smitty’s Notes has made it 25 years, saying that “behind the emails and website is a deeply caring man whose kindness and love for Winston drive what he does. It was never about being ‘cool’ or ‘trendy’ for Jeff, it was always about connection. Winston-Salem truly owes him a debt for connecting people to the city in a way that was revolutionary at the time.”
Successes in difficult times
In 2009, when he was given a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis — a chronic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord — Smith wondered if he could still do the newsletter and be out and about in Winston-Salem.
MS is the second neurological disorder he has had in his life. In 2005, he was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy, known as CIDP, in which the body attacks the myelin around nerve cells.
“I was taking an infusion for the CIDP,” he said. “I did that for 10 years.”
But in 2015, Smith said his neurologist recommended a Lemtrada infusion, a treatment used for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
He said the treatments have been a success.
“I’m doing good,” Smith said.
He is most proud of the fact that Smitty’s Notes has lasted so long and believes that it has had continued growth because people trust Smitty and the newsletter.
“If you were to ask me in ’97 if Smitty’s Notes or Smitty would still be around, I would have told you, you were crazy. But 25 years later, here we are. We’re still around.”
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ