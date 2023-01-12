 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special showing of 'Raising Renee' Jan. 17 at Aperture

Beverly McIver in a still from the documentary film, “Raising Renee.”

 Jeanne Jordan

DOCUMENTARY: In the Emmy-nominated documentary “Raising Renee,” acclaimed Greensboro artist Beverly McIver tells the story of caring for her mentally disabled older sister. The documentary will have a special showing on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Aperture, 311 W. Fourth St., in celebration of McIver’s current exhibition, “Full Circle,” at SECCA. Tickets are $15.

