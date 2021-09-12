Spirit Gum offers an outdoor “Midsummer Night’s Dream” for some comic relief

“This is the original ‘romantic comedy,’” the director said. “We’ve got star-crossed lovers who want to be together but are forbidden, we’ve got unrequited love, and then we have some very mischievous faeries making a mess of it all with misplaced love potions. Alongside that, we also have the most amateur of amateur theatrical groups trying their hardest to rehearse a play, with questionable success.

“My hope is that this story can be a balm to those who need it. It’s joyful without being ‘fluffy.’ It has real pathos and heartbreak, but ultimately a happy ending. And of course, it is very, very, funny,” she said.

Sarah Jenkins, who has played Helena before, gets to explore Helena’s counterpart and competitor, Hermia, this time.

“It’s interesting,” Jenkins said. “I’ve always related very strongly to Helena’s story and never saw myself as a Hermia ‘type.’ So, it’s been enjoyable getting to subvert my own preconceptions a little bit.