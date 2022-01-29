Spirit Gum Theatre’s ‘Bump’ finds humor and humanity in stories of pregnancy

“With this character in particular,” Pearson said, “I’m playing a mother even though I myself do not have children. So, I rely on my own relationship with my mom — also a Hispanic woman named María — and work to build a relationship with Celeste, who plays my daughter. In general, with characters, I try to find their motivations, their goals and their nuances to hopefully bring them to life.”

Celeste Cervantes, also a first-timer with Spirit Gum, plays pregnant daughter Claudia Vasquez as her first major stage role.

“What I find most interesting is Claudia’s relationship with her dad,” Cervantes said, “because it is so similar to my own. My dad, much like Luis’ character, has out-of-the-blue ‘inventions’ that come from the love and care he has for those around him. Sometimes we might find the ways our parents try to stay involved in our lives silly or overbearing, but playing Claudia and listening to Luis’ lines has made me realize it is all out of love.

“I’ve also looked back at my own interactions with my parents and where I tried to make a case for doing things the untraditional way,” she said.

“I think Bump is such a fun look at different stories of being pregnant, motherhood, and how some things remain the same over time while we still enter new ages and trends, or come up with new inventions,” Pearson said. “There’s a lot of humor, truth and rawness to this show, with a great ensemble cast.”