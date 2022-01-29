Spirit Gum Theatre’s ‘Bump’ finds humor and humanity in stories of pregnancy

Spirit Gum Theatre Company returns to the indoor stage for the first time in a while with their production of Chiara Atik’s comedy “Bump.”
Atik, a prolific playwright and magazine writer, wrote “Bump.” It was produced off-Broadway in 2018.
Overall, the publisher’s description of the play says it “spans time and space in an effort to grapple with the mystery and the miracle of maternity.”
Spirit Gum’s “Bump” features Luis Molina, Ashley Pearson, Celeste Cervantes (as the Vasquez family) plus Janice Lovett, Autumn Martin, Reed Prevatte, Lauren Rahill, Lee Knapp, Bethany Schultz, AlexAndriA Grace Porter-Phelps, Emily Emerson and Rebecca Mills. Knapp is also the production’s stage manager.
Teresa Prevatte is directing her second play for Spirit Gum. Her first was a one-person show, “Every Brilliant Thing.”
“‘Bump’ has a cast of 12 who live in three separate worlds,” Prevatte said. “So, in that way, it is a new experience for me as a director.”
Prevatte said that, when company member Sarah Jenkins contacted her about directing the show, “I was inclined to say ‘yes’ right away since working with Spirit Gum is always such a joy. The script is clever, engaging and hopeful — and it also provides an opportunity for representation of Latinx stories and talent.”
She describes the play as one with unexpected humor.
“‘Bump’ is about pregnancy and childbirth, connection and loss, inspiration and innovation,” she said. It draws on three different stories.
“The first focuses on the Vasquez family, based on the true story of Jorge Odón, a car mechanic who invented a birthing device in his garage. The next is a message board on which pregnant women connect, vent and share their experience of pregnancy. The third is about a young woman giving birth in colonial times with the assistance of a midwife.
“The thing that I found surprising is that, even though the play is about childbirth and the invention of a medical device, it is very funny,” Prevatte said.
Luis Molina plays Luis Vasquez, “the mechanic, husband and father. This is my first time acting with Spirit Gum and any other productions.”
For his first role, Molina says “the most interesting thing about my character is, I know how to do mechanic work and that makes it easier” to understand his character, Luis. “I’ve been studying and reading a lot, which is a challenge when you don’t have too much free time. But I’m so excited to be part of this.”
Molina is working with experienced actor Ashley Pearson, who has performed in about 50 shows across the Triad over the past 13 years, including playing Vanda in Spirit Gum’s “Venus in Fur” in 2018. She plays Luis’ wife, María.
“With this character in particular,” Pearson said, “I’m playing a mother even though I myself do not have children. So, I rely on my own relationship with my mom — also a Hispanic woman named María — and work to build a relationship with Celeste, who plays my daughter. In general, with characters, I try to find their motivations, their goals and their nuances to hopefully bring them to life.”
Celeste Cervantes, also a first-timer with Spirit Gum, plays pregnant daughter Claudia Vasquez as her first major stage role.
“What I find most interesting is Claudia’s relationship with her dad,” Cervantes said, “because it is so similar to my own. My dad, much like Luis’ character, has out-of-the-blue ‘inventions’ that come from the love and care he has for those around him. Sometimes we might find the ways our parents try to stay involved in our lives silly or overbearing, but playing Claudia and listening to Luis’ lines has made me realize it is all out of love.
“I’ve also looked back at my own interactions with my parents and where I tried to make a case for doing things the untraditional way,” she said.
“I think Bump is such a fun look at different stories of being pregnant, motherhood, and how some things remain the same over time while we still enter new ages and trends, or come up with new inventions,” Pearson said. “There’s a lot of humor, truth and rawness to this show, with a great ensemble cast.”