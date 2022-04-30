Spirit Gum Theatre will make ‘Small Mouth Sounds’ to end their season

Spirit Gum Theatre Company will wrap its eighth season with Bess Wohl’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” starting Friday night, May 6, at Rhodes Arts Center’s Mountcastle Black Box.

The show, which opened in March 2015 at Ars Nova in New York City, features the setting of a silent retreat where six people seek answers under the direction of a “Teacher” who is heard but never seen.

“As these strangers confront internal demons, both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect,” the play’s publisher states.

The cast of “Small Mouth Sounds” consists of Lalenja Harrington (Teacher), Elliot Lerner (Rodney), Britt Stone (Alicia), Glenn Otterbacher (Jan), Jon Furr (Ned), Emily Emerson (Joan) and Linda Shillito (Judy).

They are being directed by Cindy Gendrich, a Wake Forest professor of theater who has recently directed “Men on Boats” and “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at the university.

Gendrich didn’t know the play and playwright before Spirit Gum came calling.

“But I fell in love with the play right away,” she said. “It felt like such a wonderful challenge to direct something with so little dialogue. And I loved the feeling, the story and the themes of the play.”

When Spirit Gum spoke to Gendrich about directing, back before COVID-19, she said, “I already had a strong connection to it, but coming back to it after two years of pandemic and all kinds of other worries, it seems even more resonant.”

Furr, also a co-artistic director of Spirit Gum, spoke about this particular play choice for the company.

“Bess Wohl had been on my radar for a while. I thought we should include her, and I had heard really good and interesting things about this show specifically,” he said.

“After I read it, I knew it was something we had to do and that Spirit Gum was the right group to do it,” Furr added. “Coming out of the pandemic, we wanted shows that were uplifting and affirming but were still challenging and on-brand for us.”

Harrington, meanwhile, faces the challenge of creating a character while out of sight.

“Over the past several years,” she said, “I have been deepening my embodied practices and exploring devised, improvisational and ensemble work. I was drawn to this piece because so much of the storytelling is so embodied.

“So, it’s a bit ironic that I got the role that I did, although I am really thankful for that now,” she said. “I have been tasked with being able to communicate a complexity of feeling through voice alone, which is an interesting task for someone who uses her body so much in her communication.”

That adaptation “is a bit strange,” Harrington said. “I want to be sure that the audience and the rest of the cast are still able to get a feel for the Teacher’s rich inner life through just her voice. The playwright helps me out there. Some styles of writing can feel a little clumsy on the tongue, but this piece is a joy to play with vocally.”

Furr addressed the challenge facing the other six actors.

“Unlike other shows, you don’t have a lot of dialogue to communicate your character’s emotions, feelings, who they are and where they come from,” he said. “All of that has to come across in gestures, facial expressions, body language, and, to borrow from the play’s title, small mouth sounds, like sighing.”

“I, personally, feel like it helped me grow and stretch acting muscles I haven’t used in a long time,” Furr said.

“It also required the cast to reach a significant level of connectivity much quicker than most shows,” he said. Spending concentrated time with a small group, “you naturally form close bonds. We found ourselves needing to connect on those levels almost from day one to begin communicating our relationships nonverbally for the audience.”

Gendrich feels that “Small Mouth Sounds” will present audience members with someone or something they’ll recognize.

“This play,” she said, “is 90 minutes with seven wonderful characters, probably unlike anything you’ve seen in the theater before. And it’s fun, heartfelt, warm and comforting — with, I’ll bet, something that just about anyone can connect to.”

Harrington agreed. “I think that audiences will appreciate the warmth and joy of the play, even amidst the painful moments. It is a joy to rehearse, and will be, I am sure, a joy to perform and watch.”