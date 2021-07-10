Spirits in the wood: Exhibition at SECCA highlights home-built guitars and other works by a self-taught artist from rural eastern North Carolina

Although he was never able to replicate that sound, Vines devoted his creative life to the effort, according to the evidence gathered here. In the process, he learned the nuances of working with wood, all manner of electronics and other materials, as well as the sounds these materials were capable of making.

Among the other skills Vines developed were those of a sculptor. In the book and some of the exhibition wall texts he is quoted talking about spiritual entities and messages he feels are inherent in the wood he uses — and, by implication, in his other recycled materials.

Vines lives in a part of eastern North Carolina that was still patrolled and controlled by the Ku Klux Klan during much of his life. The show’s title alludes to a nearby tree on which at least one black victim was reportedly lynched during the early 20th century. Vines used wood from this tree to make several pieces in the show — a project he undertook on his own initiative after Duffy began regularly visiting him and photographing his guitars in 2015.