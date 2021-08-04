 Skip to main content
Spoken word and music featured in Authoring Action’s 20th Summer Intensive commencement
Authoring Action

Nathan Ross Freeman and Lynn Rhoades, founders and directors of Authoring Action.

 Authoring Action, provided

YOUTH PERFORMANCES: Authoring Action's 20th Summer Intensive’s Evolve Ensemble will perform original spoken word and music, with choreography, design and visual art at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 and at 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Authoring Action is a nonprofit arts and outreach organization dedicated to developing youth as articulate authors and advocates for social change. Authoring Action has developed from the idea that young people have essential insight to achieve a healthy, thriving, unified community. Using the power of literary, spoken word and film arts, young people discover their authentic and clearly expressed voices. Nathan Ross Freeman is artistic director and Lynn Rhoades is executive director. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children at tinyurl.com/a2summevolve. Visit www.authoringaction.org, call 336-749-1317 or email info@authoringaction.org.

Nathan Ross Freeman

Nathan Ross Freeman, artistic director of Authoring Action.

 Authoring Action, provided
