Spring Theatre to livestream pajama party fundraiser for 24 hours

PAJAMA MARATHON: Three people from Spring Theatre will broadcast live for 24-hours nonstop in their PJs March 20-21 to raise money for the theatre. The hosts for the livestream marathon will be Spring Theatre’s founder and executive director Erinn Dearth, artistic director Dan Beckmann and newly-appointed board chairman Brandon Lloyd Hicks. The event will broadcast live from Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem, courtesy of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem. It will include discussions with local artists, interactive games, theatrical performances, as well as a “Slumber Party Sing Off," featuring 12 Triad vocalists. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite singer throughout the day by making a donation to Spring Theatre, a nonprofit, youth-inspired theatre. For more information, visit Springtheatre.org or facebook.com/springtheatreorg.