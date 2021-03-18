 Skip to main content
Spring Theatre to livestream pajama party fundraiser for 24 hours
Spring Theatre to livestream pajama party fundraiser for 24 hours

Spring Theatre

Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann are two of the hosts for the 24-hour fundraiser event for Spring Theatre. This photo is from the 2019 Spring Theatre Fundraiser, "Duet." 

 Spring Theatre, provided

PAJAMA MARATHON: Three people from Spring Theatre will broadcast live for 24-hours nonstop in their PJs March 20-21 to raise money for the theatre. The hosts for the livestream marathon will be Spring Theatre’s founder and executive director Erinn Dearth, artistic director Dan Beckmann and newly-appointed board chairman Brandon Lloyd Hicks. The event will broadcast live from Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem, courtesy of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem. It will include discussions with local artists, interactive games, theatrical performances, as well as a “Slumber Party Sing Off," featuring 12 Triad vocalists. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite singer throughout the day by making a donation to Spring Theatre, a nonprofit, youth-inspired theatre. For more information, visit Springtheatre.org or facebook.com/springtheatreorg.

— Fran Daniel

