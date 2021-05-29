Stained Glass Playhouse and Winston-Salem Writers team up with short plays

Stained Glass Playhouse will present a virtual short play festival of all-new material throughout June, in partnership with Winston-Salem Writers. The plays will be recorded, then premiered online. The final Friday offers an awards ceremony chosen from the six 10-minute play options.

Winston-Salem Writers, which serves writers of all kinds including playwrights, has been putting selected member scripts onstage since 2011. Its annual 10-Minute Play Festival, which can also include plays submitted from across the state, was recently expanded by teaming with The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem for one onstage and one virtual short play festival.

The upcoming event with Stained Glass Playhouse should not, however, be confused with that production, which will be seen again this fall in collaboration with 40+ Theater (Aug. 20-21 in HanesBrands Theater).

WSW board member David Ratcliffe, who is also a playwright, explained that “10-Minute Windows” is somewhat different.

“The WSW has a Script Writers Group that meets monthly, more or less following the school year calendar. For the last several years, in late May or June, we have held ‘Works in Progress,’” he said. “This was a showcase performance that allowed any playwright who has participated in the group a chance to see a script performed.