Stained Glass Playhouse and Winston-Salem Writers team up with short plays

Stained Glass Playhouse will present a virtual short play festival of all-new material throughout June, in partnership with Winston-Salem Writers. The plays will be recorded, then premiered online. The final Friday offers an awards ceremony chosen from the six 10-minute play options.
Winston-Salem Writers, which serves writers of all kinds including playwrights, has been putting selected member scripts onstage since 2011. Its annual 10-Minute Play Festival, which can also include plays submitted from across the state, was recently expanded by teaming with The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem for one onstage and one virtual short play festival.
The upcoming event with Stained Glass Playhouse should not, however, be confused with that production, which will be seen again this fall in collaboration with 40+ Theater (Aug. 20-21 in HanesBrands Theater).
WSW board member David Ratcliffe, who is also a playwright, explained that “10-Minute Windows” is somewhat different.
“The WSW has a Script Writers Group that meets monthly, more or less following the school year calendar. For the last several years, in late May or June, we have held ‘Works in Progress,’” he said. “This was a showcase performance that allowed any playwright who has participated in the group a chance to see a script performed.
“One of our longtime members, Grace Ellis, had a conversation with Gregg Vogelsmeier about possibly producing one of her short plays with some of the resources of Stained Glass. From that conversation, the idea grew into a larger production of other members’ short plays that would replace the previous ‘Works in Progress,’” Ratcliffe noted.
“At the time we initiated this idea, plans were still uncertain regarding reopening of theaters, and we felt a virtual production gave us more certainty,” he said.
“As of now, it looks like things are opening up,” Radcliffe said. “Since they have smaller casts and limited sets, we hope that our fall festival will be among the first indoor live theater events” in Winston-Salem since the pandemic.
Once playwright Ellis put together Vogelsmeier, Stained Glass’ artistic director, and Radcliffe, things moved quickly.
“I took this idea to our engagement committee,” Vogelsmeier said, “and David had the writers group supply the scripts. The engagement committee’s goal was to find things we could do virtually that would keep our patrons engaged until we could return to in-person performances.”
As it turned out, Vogelsmeier got his wish to direct the script that Ellis shared with him after showing it to actor Mickey Hyland, who’s in the show.
Vogelsmeier then recruited the other show directors, who in turn gathered actors and actresses. The groups did the rehearsing and recording on their own, then submitted recordings for any final touch-ups.
“I think it’s a sign of our current times that many local theater groups have produced some shorter, virtual shows,” Vogelsmeier said.
“While I personally prefer in-person, I have enjoyed working with this medium, and seeing what our sister theater companies have produced. Of course, when you go with virtual, you’re able to reach a wider audience, including people outside Forsyth County,” he said.
The first pair of plays to premiere will include “Scrambled Eggs” by David Ratcliffe and “Moving Day” by Susan Surman.
Ratcliffe’s script will be directed by Caitlin Stafford and star Sarah Jenkins and David Joy. Surman’s play is being directed by Jon Furr, with James Crowe and Ashley Pearson as the cast.
The second weekend will offer “Sacrifice” by Kat Bodrie and “Called to Account” by Grace Ellis. Chad Edwards is directing Bodrie’s story, with Latimer Alexander and Britt Stone. Michael Burke is at the helm for Ellis’ play, starring Mickey Hyland and Emma Szuba.
The final productions will be “Auto Doc,” co-written by Judie Holcomb-Pack and Robin Hurdle, and “Cooped Up,” by Grace Ellis.
Christopher Cohen is directing “Auto Doc,” with actors Hannah Scott, Cody Clark, Robert Perry and Christopher Cross. Gregg Vogelsmeier is the director of “Cooped Up,” starring Mickey Hyland and Sandy Scott.
The short-plays festival wraps on June 25 with a livestreamed ceremony. Viewers will be able to vote to select the winners, along with a “critics’ choice” award picked by a panel of representatives from local theater companies.