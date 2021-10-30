Stained Glass Playhouse’s new season hopes to lighten the mood

“I tell people repeatedly that ‘Smoke’ shows are not really musicals, they are not really plays,” she said. “They are a series of monologues held together with lots of music. They have a very unique space in theater, and many people come to see the shows multiple times.”

If anyone knows the ‘Smoke’ shows — there are two subsequent “monologues with music” as well — it would be Gallagher.

She first played the role of Vera in 2002 in High Point, then in Wytheville, Va. Additional performances include four other venues, plus the Town of Lewisville, where she both acted and directed.

“This is my first opportunity to direct the show without being in it,” she said.

“Being so familiar with the shows definitely helps me in knowing exactly how to block the production and create the best picture for the spaces,” she said.

“I also know how I want to music to sound, but I have to constantly remind myself that this show is so different from other shows in that I am asking each actor to act, sing, and play instruments. That’s a tough thing to do—like walking and talking and chewing gum,” she noted.