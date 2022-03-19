Stew’s groundbreaking musical ‘Passing Strange’ tells a unique African American life story

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts schools of Drama and Design & Production will present the groundbreaking rock musical “Passing Strange,” by singer-songwriter and performance artist Stew.

The musical, being directed by visiting faculty member Christopher Burris with choreography by faculty member Krisha Marcano and musical direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney, opens Thursday.

Besides “The Color Purple,” “Passing Strange” is one of the few Broadway musicals to have captured the African American experience as written by an African American artist. Stew wrote the lyrics and book, with orchestrations by Heidi Rodewald and Stew, in collaboration with director Annie Dorsen.

Developed at the Sundance Institute’s Theatre Lab in 2004-2005, “Passing Strange” was produced off-Broadway at The Public Theater before a 2008 Broadway run. Its final performances were filmed for posterity by Spike Lee.

The musical’s publisher describes it as taking “a trip across boundaries of place, identity and theatrical convention: part musical theater, part rock concert and part performance art.

“As the character Youth charts a course for ‘the real’ through drugs, sex and rock ’n’ roll, he goes from Black, middle-class America to Amsterdam, Berlin and beyond on a journey to personal and artistic authenticity. Youth finds that he can express himself more freely in a Europe that is less enmeshed in racism than his home in America.”

Deandre Sevon plays Youth and Murphy Lorenzo Applin Jr. is the Narrator. They are both fourth-year students.

Applin, playing a man in his 40s, gets to act both to his lived experience as a young African American artist and extend himself into an older man’s world.

“I’m glad that we are able to have a show where almost all the artists in the room are Black,” Applin said. “We’re not just Black people; we are also a community.

“This is the first Black show that I’ve been a part of that I don’t have to dig into trauma. Written by an American who moved to Europe where he could embrace his otherness, it’s not just a play; it’s a life story.”

Applin said that director Burris has given him the freedom to express himself in the character.

“I’ve been doing my best to not play Stew. His experience is his experience. So, I’ve been bringing as much of myself to this role as possible,” Applin said. “The Narrator is written so that he can be interpreted in many ways.”

Sevon describes playing Youth as “the Narrator is telling the story, and I’m the one who’s going through it,” he said. “It’s really wild to be having this experience. I’m really having fun, and everybody sounds amazing.

“It feels like I’m gearing up for Broadway.”

Sevon and Applin met when they were both first-year students.

“I’m getting to work with some of my friends who I’ve been dying to work with for years,” Sevon said. “When Murphy and I met four years ago, we used to sing and improv together. ‘Passing Strange’ is like a full-circle moment for us.”

The “Passing Strange” production reflects the School of Drama’s ongoing effort to broaden programming to include more work created by historically underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry, the school said.

“At UNCSA, we have such a diverse student body, and we are committed to finding stories that reflect the lived experience of those students,” said Scott Zigler, dean of the School of Drama.

“We are in a Golden Age of American playwriting with writers like Lynn Nottage, Jeremy O. Harris and Young Jean Lee,” Zigler said.

“But there is still little representation of their communities in American musical theater. By providing the opportunities available in ‘Passing Strange,’ we are trying to rectify that in a small way.”

One of Sevon’s favorite moments comes near the end of the show.

“One of the characters says to the Narrator, ‘The character in your story is looking for something that can only be found in art,’ and that resonates with me every time.”

Rounding out the cast are Jasmine Hurt (as Heidi); Kennedy Jackson (Marianna, Edwina and Sudabey); Bailey James (Mother); Seth McLaughlin (the Rev. Jones, Terry, Christopher and Hugo); Maleek Slade (Franklin, Mr. Venus and Joop); and Aisha Sougou (Kelso, Desi, Sherry and Renata).

School of Design & Production technicians include Gisela Estrada (scenic designer), Cassandra Sisson (costume designer), Nathaniel Jones (wig and makeup designer), Wheeler Moon (lighting designer), Samuel Hayes (sound designer), Ryan Lasich (technical director) and Becky Hicks (props director). Katie Pulling (scenic charge), Kaci Kidder (automation engineer), Lauren Kean (production manager), Joel Magill (director of production) and Amanda Wingo (production stage manager) complete the team.