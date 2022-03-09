Steward of Beloved Companions North Carolina creates little pet chapels in public spaces

Lynn Byrd of Winston-Salem finds that she is her most brilliant self when she’s in the shower.
That’s where she was one morning in November 2020 when she realized what she wanted to do with Beloved Companions North Carolina, which she describes as a passion project that “offers compassionate transitional support for animals and their people.”
She came up with the idea for Beloved Companions about a decade ago because of a dream and got serious about it in 2015.
“I couldn’t quite figure out what I wanted it to be when it grew up,” Byrd said.
But, in the shower that morning, her next step was clear.
She said she thought, “I want to build little pet chapels and put them in public places so people who have experienced deep loss and grief of a beloved pet have a place to go and see outpourings of other people’s grief and loss and maybe find some healing through that.”
She calls the initiative The Little Pet Chapel Project, and it is part of Beloved Companions North Carolina.
Three and growing
A couple of days after her idea in the shower, Byrd and her husband, Jamie Cheshire, were hiking with their dogs at Long Creek Park, a former golf course, in Bethania.
They stumbled upon a water cooler structure once used by golfers.
Byrd said it reminded her of a Little Free Library, a free book-sharing box, except it had a place where a water cooler would sit in it.
She opened the door on the structure then told her husband, “This is our first animal chapel.”
For several days, the couple cleaned up and painted the structure.
Then Byrd called Leah Friend, assistant director of the City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, told her what she and her husband had done and gave her a short pitch.
She said Friend agreed to look at her proposal for putting The Little Pet Chapels in public spaces.
Now, Byrd has a contract with the City of Winston-Salem.
Renata Owens, a parks superintendent for the Recreation and Parks Department, said Byrd builds The Little Pet Chapels and is required to keep up their maintenance, and the city installs them and assists in any way it can.
“It has been a pleasure working with her and getting them installed,” Owens said.
After city officials looked at Byrd’s proposal, they wanted to help her reach her goal, Owens said.
“We have dog parks and things of that nature,” she said. “Then just partnering with the community is one of the things that we do ... We see what we can do to help it grow.”
Owens said the city’s parks system provides leisure activity where a lot of people walk and do other things.
She said people might walk by The Little Pet Chapels and have a memory of their pets.
“Sometimes, your animals are like your children, and sometimes, you just want to leave that homage,” Owens said.
She has found that people like and are using the little chapels.
“They are very beautiful,” she said.
Cheshire builds the chapels and Byrd paints them.
“He’s my No. 1 volunteer,” Byrd said.
When people open the doors to the little chapels, they will find supplies such as self-stick notepads, markers, a journal and pencils.
Byrd said people can write the names of their dogs, for example, on a self-stick note and place it on the wall of the chapel.
They also have the opportunity to write a story about their pets in the journal or memorialize them in other ways, such as leaving a collar or tag or bringing flowers.
Norris Barnes of Winston-Salem has known Byrd for about 30 years.
He likes to support the project financially and places copies of the book “Dog Songs” in each of the little chapels in honor of American poet Mary Oliver.
“I support her dream,” Barnes said of Byrd. “She has this energy that is undeniable.”
After Byrd and her husband adopted the first structure in Long Creek Park, they created the second little chapel at Miller Park and a third at Muddy Creek Greenway trailhead, both in Winston-Salem.
Byrd sells her original art and garden stones to build the little chapels.
She also has art-quality prints made of her garden stones.
The proceeds of that also go into the project,” she said.
A love for animals
Although she has lived in different cities, Byrd claims Winston-Salem as her hometown, where she graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and has held a variety of jobs. She co-owned a restaurant and jazz bar, was events marketing manager at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for the City of Winston-Salem for about seven years and worked in sports marketing at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for nine years.
“I love my life because I haven’t been tagged in one thing,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot, and what I’ve learned is that people who love animals are from every walk of life.”
Byrd has had a love for animals since she was a child.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be a barn rat in lots of barns when I was a kid,” she said.
If there were any horses around, she would find them.
“It didn’t matter if we lived in North Carolina or Tennessee or Florida, I would walk until I found a barn with horses,” she said. “Then I would somehow ingratiate myself into the barns so I could scrub the water buckets and help clean the stalls, and maybe get a free lesson.”
Byrd does a lot of work in the community with animals, including fostering and helping track and reunite lost animals with their families.
She and her husband have three rescue dogs at home.
Byrd said everything she has done in life has led her to what she is now doing with Beloved Companions and The Little Pet Chapel Project.
“This is my life’s work,” she said.
Not a business
Byrd has tried turning Beloved Companions into both a nonprofit and for-profit business several times.
She said she registered Beloved Companions as a sole proprietorship and a limited liability company then dissolved them because neither business model fits.
“Beloved Companions is a passion project, not a business,” she said. “It is neither for-profit or nonprofit.”
She said there is no financial gain from doing what she does.
“The profit is in the doing and in the sharing with the community,” Byrd said. “The project is truly a community endeavor and is supported by kind, animal-loving people who believe in its intrinsic value.”
She said when she tells people that they can’t get a tax write off because the project is not a nonprofit, they don’t mind.
“They’re thrilled to help,” she said.
She said that the Cambridge Online Dictionary defines a passion project “as a piece of work that someone gets involved in because they love it or feel it is very good and important, not in order to make money.”
Every time she tried turning the project into a business, such as working on a business plan and administrating Beloved Companions, it didn’t work for her.
“I would find myself being truly robbed of my joy for the project,” she said.
More plans
This year, Byrd is looking for an agent to help license her art to help pay for the project’s initiatives.
She wants Beloved Companions to be able to pay for wellness passports for animals so that elderly people on fixed incomes can afford their animals and don’t have to surrender them.
“If you have more than one animal, you’re spending a lot of money on medications,” Byrd said. “I feel like people should not feel stressed out about that. Let’s say you’re on a low income. You should not be deprived of the love of an animal.”
For her, a wellness passport would follow the life of an animal that a low-income person rescues or adopts.
“That means that every month that animal gets the heartworm and the flea preventative it needs at either low cost or no cost. And the vet care it needs — the annual exam — same thing,” she said.
Another initiative she is passionate about is one day having a human-sized pet chapel so that people can go into a chapel and grieve their animals, have services or whatever is needed.
“The cool thing about this is that for people who love animals, it’s beyond politics,” Byrd said. “Animals don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat. Animals are only here to teach us how to love and teach us lessons of letting go when it’s time to let go. That’s what our animals do. They bring us together.”
