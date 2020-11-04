 Skip to main content
Stokes County Arts Council to open exhibit in the Apple Gallery
TIME AND NATURE: The Stokes County Arts Council will open its “Art Through the Lenses of Time and Nature” exhibit, featuring Kitty Ray Brown and Patty Young in the Apple Gallery this month. A virtual opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at facebook.com/StokesArtsNC from the Apple Gallery. People can visit the exhibit other times at the Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main St., Danbury. Brown is a local archival photographer and an oil painter. Young has been taking photographs since middle school but has recently worked on improving her skills since retirement from the computer industry in 2019. The Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Fran Daniel

